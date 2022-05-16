Walmart Supercenter closed following online threat flagged by Amherst police

The Walmart Supercenter on Sheridan Drive in Amherst closed Monday afternoon, shortly after town police said they were aware of a threat targeting this store and three others.
Walmart said the store would reopen early Tuesday but gave no explanation for the closing.
"Due to circumstance beyond our control, we will be closed until tomorrow morning 5/17 at 6am, we look forward to seeing you then!" the store said on its Facebook page.
Earlier Monday afternoon, Amherst police on their Twitter account stated that they were aware of a threat shared on social media targeting several suburban stores.
One was the Sheridan Drive Walmart.
The author said the threat was aimed specifically at Black shoppers.
This comes two days after police say a man from Broome County in the Southern Tier shot and killed 10 people and wounded three others in a racist massacre at the Tops store on Jefferson Avenue.
- Buffalo's worst mass shooting takes 10 lives, leaves 3 wounded; attack called 'a racially motivated hate crime'
- Gunman, 18, drove more than 3 hours to Buffalo to commit hate crime, officials say
- Gunman posted live video of Buffalo mass shooting on social media
- Tops shooting victim Ruth Whitfield devoted her life to her family
- Recently retired police officer, mother of former fire commissioner both killed in Tops shooting
- The Editorial Board: Horror in Buffalo – A terrible day will leave scars for many. They need the comfort this city can offer.
- Passenger with no flying experience lands plane at Florida airport after pilot became incapacitated
- Sean Kirst: In Buffalo, hearing the song of a grieving child who 'could not weep anymore'
- Buffalo police credited with saving lives, but gunman's surrender is questioned
- Multiple dead, injured in shootings in Houston, Southern California — a day after Buffalo shooting
- 'Pure evil': Racial motives cited in mass shooting that killed 10 at Buffalo supermarket
- Katherine 'Kat' Massey: 'We lost a powerful voice'
- 'We have bodies down here': Police radio transmissions reveal grim scene at Saturday's mass killing
- The victims: What we know about those killed, injured in Tops shooting
- Buffalo shooting: Sites yank videos faster, but not by much
Erie County District Attorney John Flynn addressed the social media threats Monday during a news conference.
"This is what's going to happen if you are going to make threats. You are going to get arrested and then I am going to prosecute you. So let this case send a message out there to any tough guy or anyone who wants to be cute out there in sending messages or threatening anyone. I will find you and I will arrest you and I will prosecute you."
The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo
The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday.