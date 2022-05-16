Walmart Supercenter closed following online threat flagged by Amherst police

The Walmart Supercenter on Sheridan Drive in Amherst closed Monday afternoon, shortly after town police said they were aware of a threat targeting this store and three others.

Walmart said the store would reopen early Tuesday but gave no explanation for the closing.

"Due to circumstance beyond our control, we will be closed until tomorrow morning 5/17 at 6am, we look forward to seeing you then!" the store said on its Facebook page.

Earlier Monday afternoon, Amherst police on their Twitter account stated that they were aware of a threat shared on social media targeting several suburban stores.

One was the Sheridan Drive Walmart.

The author said the threat was aimed specifically at Black shoppers.

This comes two days after police say a man from Broome County in the Southern Tier shot and killed 10 people and wounded three others in a racist massacre at the Tops store on Jefferson Avenue.

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn addressed the social media threats Monday during a news conference.

"This is what's going to happen if you are going to make threats. You are going to get arrested and then I am going to prosecute you. So let this case send a message out there to any tough guy or anyone who wants to be cute out there in sending messages or threatening anyone. I will find you and I will arrest you and I will prosecute you."

