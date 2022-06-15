Wallenda sculpture to commemorate 10-year anniversary of his Niagara Falls walk

Ten years ago, Susan Geissler was among the millions of television viewers watching as daredevil Nik Wallenda walked from the American side of the Horseshoe Falls to the Canadian side on a 2-inch-wide cable.

She remembers being particularly alarmed by the strong winds as Wallenda crossed over thundering cataracts in 26 breathless, heart-pounding minutes.

Wallenda wire-walks into history, crossing mighty falls in 26 minutes He made it. Nik Wallenda became a true King of the High Wire on Friday night as the seventh-generation circus performer triumphantly sprinted off the 1,800-foot steel cable strung over Niagara Falls, dashing any doubts of all the naysayers who said such a feat could never be done. It took 26 breathless, heart-pounding minutes for Wallenda to accomplish his

Now, she is going to make sure Niagara Falls never forgets.

With Wallenda looking on, Geissler was commissioned Wednesday to create a bronze sculpture in Niagara Falls, immortalizing the event that Sen. Rob Ortt of North Tonawanda said “put Niagara Falls back on the map globally.”

The 300-pound, $150,000 project, “Sculpture in the Sky” – to be funded through private donations – was announced at a news conference commemorating the 10-year anniversary of Wallenda’s walk. It is expected to stand above Old Falls Street at Prospect Street next year.

For Geissler, it’s crucial that the sculpture holds a life of its own, with the eyes and hands being particularly significant.

“It has to be alive, and that’s very critical to me when I work,” she added.

The sculpture will be another place for people to gather and discuss the event that had eyes from across the world focused on Niagara Falls, said Mayor Robert Restaino.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

As Wallenda accepted a proclamation from the State Senate and a key to the city a decade after his historic walk, he said the event was about more than him. He said it was an opportunity for local tourism and a moment of unity, visualized by a wire tied between the United States and Canada.

To him, Niagara Falls is the greatest attraction in the world, yet the United States struggles to capitalize on it.

Wallenda awes spectators with his daring aerial feat and down-to-earth nature Nik Wallenda wire-walked into history at Niagara Falls on Friday, but the effects quickly rippled around the world. “As far as feats of derring-do go, they don’t get much more primal or more terrifying,” wrote the Guardian of England. Wallenda hovered over the gorge like a “latter-day Moses,” said the New York Times. “Would you come to Australia?” beamed

“Tourism brings dollars, which helps those in need in the community and fixes roads and fixes infrastructure and fixes poverty,” Wallenda said, “And until that happens, unfortunately, they won’t.“

As for thinking back on what he did in 2012?

"It is hard for me to even realize that I did that,” he said, recalling that he crossed an international border from the tightrope, with his passport tucked into a baggie in his pocket.

Though it will require more time and planning, particularly with local businesses, Wallenda dreams of doing another iteration of his walk over the Falls. This time, he aims to cross from Canada to the United States, preferably untethered.

This second trip would also serve as a gesture of gratitude for the stunt he believes amplified his career.

Millions watch Wallenda walk across the roaring thunder of Niagara Falls In the end, he made it look easy. When Nik Wallenda stepped onto the 2-inch steel cable that spanned the rushing torrent of Niagara Falls shortly after 10 p.m. on Friday, he did so with grace and ease. Clad in an eye-catching black-and-red jacket, Wallenda battled the elements — darkness, fierce winds, swirling mists, the spray of cold water

“Hopefully we will, by that time, with the help of the mayor and the great people he’s surrounding himself with, put something that’s more of a permanent attraction here that will bring families to this side of the border,” Wallenda said.

In the meantime, Wallenda is keeping busy. He will headline the Manhattan-based Big Apple Circus in the winter and is sharing his life story through a documentary.

And at every one of his shows, Wallenda promises people can find photos of Niagara.

“I talk about Niagara Falls everywhere I go because it’s Niagara Falls," he said. "The world deserves to see it.”

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.