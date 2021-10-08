Wall Street firm takes dim view of Niagara Falls' financial picture

Fitch Ratings, one of the three major Wall Street credit rating firms, issued a downbeat report on the City of Niagara Falls this week.

Fitch maintained the Falls' credit rating of BBB-, which is the lowest rating on the company's scale for investment grade bonds. Anything lower is deemed a speculative investment.

Niagara Falls suffers from "limited financial resilience with very low liquidity levels," the report said.

The state Comptroller's office made similar points last month in keeping Niagara Falls on its list of cities facing "significant fiscal stress."

Fitch also continued its negative outlook for Niagara Falls because of the long-running dispute between New York State and the Seneca Nation over casino revenues, which since 2017 has cut off a key source of the city's funds.

The firm also questions how long it will take the city's tourism economy to rebound fully from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and worries about the city's ability to fund employees' retirement benefits.

