 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Walden Galleria to require parental escort for patrons under 18 beginning Friday
0 comments

Walden Galleria to require parental escort for patrons under 18 beginning Friday

Support this work for $1 a month

Effective Friday, the Walden Galleria will have in place a parental escort policy for youths under the age of 18, the mall announced on its website.

The new policy will be in effect daily, from 4 p.m. until closing, seven days a week.

Patrons under 18 must be accompanied by either a parent or guardian who is 21 or older. In addition, all those who enter the mall should be prepared to show valid identification containing photograph ID and a date of birth, such as a driver's license, a state identification card, a military ID, a passport or a visa.  

The parental escort policy patrons under 18 years old does not apply to stores at the mall with an exterior entrance.

Walden Galleria management was unavailable for comment Tuesday on why the change was made.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

See Miami vanish after rare coastal fog rolls in

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A bus, a bullying incident and a court order for the students' names
Local News

A bus, a bullying incident and a court order for the students' names

  • Updated

A Getzville mother who says her daughter was bullied on a school bus by several St. Joseph's Collegiate Institute students has gained a court order directing the high school to disclose the names and addresses of its students on the bus when the incident happened and any disciplinary reports over it.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News