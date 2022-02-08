Walden Galleria to require parental escort for patrons under 18 beginning Friday

Effective Friday, the Walden Galleria will have in place a parental escort policy for youths under the age of 18, the mall announced on its website.

The new policy will be in effect daily, from 4 p.m. until closing, seven days a week.

Patrons under 18 must be accompanied by either a parent or guardian who is 21 or older. In addition, all those who enter the mall should be prepared to show valid identification containing photograph ID and a date of birth, such as a driver's license, a state identification card, a military ID, a passport or a visa.

The parental escort policy patrons under 18 years old does not apply to stores at the mall with an exterior entrance.

Walden Galleria management was unavailable for comment Tuesday on why the change was made.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.