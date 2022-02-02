Vulgar Facebook postings lead to removal of judge in two Allegany County courts

An investigation into “vulgar” and “sexually charged” Facebook postings by a judge has led to his removal from office in Allegany County, officials of the State Commission on Judicial Conduct said Wednesday.

Judge David R. Stilson also used social media to conduct political fundraising activities for a gun rights organization that are prohibited by state regulations on judicial conduct, the commission said.

The commission said Stilson has been removed from his posts as a judge in Alma Town Court and Andover Village Court.

The commission said he has been under investigation since May of last year.

Stilson told The Buffalo News he feels the ruling is unfair and said he is filing an appeal in the state courts.

"I did meet with the commission, and I told them corrective action has been taken," Stilson said.

Referring to the Facebook posts, he said that, at the time he sent them, he thought they were going out privately to friends. He said he did not think they were going out publicly.

He added that he made approximately $6,000 a year for his two part-time judicial posts.