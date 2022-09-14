VP Kamala Harris was last in Buffalo to mourn victim of Tops massacre

The last time Vice President Kamala Harris was in Buffalo, she was here to mourn the loss of Ruth Whitfield, one of the 10 people killed in the May 14 massacre at Tops.

Harris and her husband, Douglas Emhoff, attended the funeral on May 28 at Mount Olive Baptist Church.

Ruth Whitfield was the mother of former Buffalo Fire Commissioner Garnell Whitfield who has since become an outspoken advocate for the victims of the attack in national forums.

Harris was not slated to speak at the funeral but addressed the mourners at the urging of the Rev. Al Sharpton, who was delivering the eulogy.

"This is a moment that requires all good people are loving people just say we will not stand for this. Enough is enough," Harris said. "We will come together based on what we all know we have in common and we will not let those people who are motivated by hate separate us or make us feel fear. So I'm here to say that we are all in this together. No one should ever be made to fight alone. We are stronger than those who try to hurt us."

During that visit, Harris and Emhoff visited the Tops site, leaving a bouquet of white flowers at a memorial on Jefferson Avenue and paused to pray. They also met privately with the Whitfield family before the services.