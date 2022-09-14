VP Kamala Harris touts climate crisis solutions during Buffalo visit

Vice President Kamala Harris promoted climate change benefits for Buffalo and the rest of America in the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act in a speech at the University at Buffalo on Wednesday.

She said the No. 1 issue that young people talked to her and President Biden about in 2020 when they were running for office was the climate crisis.

"It is front and center on their minds for good reason. In your lifetime, your generation has experienced every one of the 10 hottest summers on record. You have seen your communities decimated by wildfires, flooded by hurricanes and choked by drought. Here in Buffalo you have watched as toxic algae has spread through Lake Erie," she said.

And she said young people have seen the U.S. government "fail to act with the urgency this crisis demands."

"It is because too many so-called leaders have lacked the political will and courage to act," she said, to a loud round of applause.

She said the Inflation Reduction Act will help America in multiple ways. It will:

Build massive solar farms and thousands of wind turbines and give families money to install solar panels on their homes. "All of this will lower electricity costs and reduce emissions. It will also create millions of good paying jobs. Jobs for all of the people who will build, install and repair our clean energy infrastructure."

Giving families up to $8,000 to upgrade their home's HVAC systems from gas to electric heat pumps.

Reduce greenhouse gas emissions caused by gas-powered cars, trucks and buses. "There is a solution to this problem. Electric vehicles and cars and trucks and buses. They are safer for our communities."

Invest billions of dollars to help our nation go electric and, through tax credits, reduce the price of electric cars "by thousands of dollars so that more working families can afford to make the switch."

Build a national network of electric vehicle chargers, a half million in total.

"The challenge we face also requires we address another truth: While the climate crisis touches all communities, it does not do so equally," she said. "For generations, poor communities and communities of color have borne the brunt of toxic air and water pollution.

"Last year our president set an ambitious goal: Cut greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030. And by 2050 we will be at net zero emissions," she said. "Our nation is on track to meet those goals. But we still have more work to do."

Rep. Brian Higgins, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown and University at Buffalo President Satish Tripathi were among the local officials who accompanied Vice President Kamala Harris as she visited Buffalo.

UB officials believe Harris is the first sitting vice president to speak at the university, though Presidents Millard Fillmore and Barack Obama delivered speeches there.

Higgins and Brown pointed out how Harris came to Buffalo after the Tops shooting to mourn with Buffalo.

"But she came with a message of hope," Higgins said, adding that Buffalo is emerging as a leader in clean technology.

Meeting victims of mass shooting

Harris was expected to meet this afternoon in Buffalo with relatives of victims of the Buffalo mass shooting that killed 10 people four months ago.

The vice president attended the Buffalo funeral of one of the victims, Ruth Whitfield, on May 28, and laid a bouquet of flowers at a memorial outside the Tops supermarket where the shooting occurred May 14.

