 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story topical

VP Kamala Harris calls for ban on assault weapons after visit to Buffalo

  • Updated
  • 0
VP Kamala Harris at Tops

Vice President Kamala Harris places her hand on the shoulder of her husband Douglas Emhoff as they visit to a memorial to the victims outside of the Tops on Jefferson Avenue.

 Derek Gee / Buffalo News
Support this work for $1 a month

After attending the funeral of one of the victims of the May 14 massacre at a Tops market in Buffalo and then laying flowers at the memorial growing outside, Vice President Kamala Harris called for a national ban on assault weapons.

"I will say, as I've said countless times, we are not sitting around waiting to figure out what the solution looks like. You know, we're not looking for a vaccine. We know what works. ... It includes: let's have an assault weapons ban," she told reporters at the Buffalo airport before boarding Air Force 2 back to Joint Base Andrews.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

The killers in both the Tops massacre and mass shooting 10 days later at a Texas elementary school where 19 children and two teachers were killed used semi-automatic military-style rifles that they acquired legally. 

"You know what an assault weapon is. You know how an assault weapon was designed. It was designed for a specific purpose, to kill a lot of human beings quickly," Harris told reporters. "An assault weapon is a weapon of war, with no place no place in a civil society. 

People are also reading…

"You have to have a license to drive a car," Harris said. "You have to be of a certain age to [buy] a six pack. We've had over 200 mass shootings in our country already [in 2022] and we are barely in June. ... What I know is that we also have to come together as one nation, undivided, standing with each other."

0 Comments

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Chief of the Breaking News/Criminal Justice Desk

I've worked at The Buffalo News since 2005. I previously worked as a reporter at the New York Daily News and the Charlotte Observer and was a special correspondent for the Los Angeles Times.

Related to this story

VP Harris tells Buffalo mourners: Stand up for what's right

VP Harris tells Buffalo mourners: Stand up for what's right

The last of the victims of a gunman’s racist attack on Black people at a Buffalo supermarket is being memorialized at a service that has become a call to action. Vice President Kamala Harris on Saturday urged the mourners to stand up for what's right. At 86, Ruth Whitfield was the oldest of the 10 people killed. Whitfield was inside the Tops Friendly Market after visiting her husband of 68 years in a nursing home when an 18-year-old gunman opened fire May 14. He is charged with first-degree murder and is being held without bail. Civil rights attorney Ben Crump called for holding all “accomplices” in the crime accountable.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Rev. Al Sharpton in Buffalo

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News