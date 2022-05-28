VP Kamala Harris calls for ban on assault weapons after visit to Buffalo

After attending the funeral of one of the victims of the May 14 massacre at a Tops market in Buffalo and then laying flowers at the memorial growing outside, Vice President Kamala Harris called for a national ban on assault weapons.

"I will say, as I've said countless times, we are not sitting around waiting to figure out what the solution looks like. You know, we're not looking for a vaccine. We know what works. ... It includes: let's have an assault weapons ban," she told reporters at the Buffalo airport before boarding Air Force 2 back to Joint Base Andrews.

The killers in both the Tops massacre and mass shooting 10 days later at a Texas elementary school where 19 children and two teachers were killed used semi-automatic military-style rifles that they acquired legally.

"You know what an assault weapon is. You know how an assault weapon was designed. It was designed for a specific purpose, to kill a lot of human beings quickly," Harris told reporters. "An assault weapon is a weapon of war, with no place no place in a civil society.

"You have to have a license to drive a car," Harris said. "You have to be of a certain age to [buy] a six pack. We've had over 200 mass shootings in our country already [in 2022] and we are barely in June. ... What I know is that we also have to come together as one nation, undivided, standing with each other."

