Voters with disabilities offered free rides to the polls Tuesday

  • Updated
Free Election Day rides to the polls for people with disabilities in Erie, Niagara and Genesee counties will be offered from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday by Western New York Independent Living.

Rides will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis in two vans, one of which is equipped with a wheelchair lift.

Seats are limited. To reserve a ride, call 716-836-0822, ext. 108 or 150.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

