Voters with disabilities offered free rides to the polls Tuesday

Free Election Day rides to the polls for people with disabilities in Erie, Niagara and Genesee counties will be offered from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday by Western New York Independent Living.
Rides will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis in two vans, one of which is equipped with a wheelchair lift.
Seats are limited. To reserve a ride, call 716-836-0822, ext. 108 or 150.
