Voters statewide will have a say on major and minor changes to New York Constitution

The amendment freezes at the current level of 63 the number of State Senate districts. Republicans, when they were in control of the Senate, maintained their power, in part, by growing the number of districts as a way to try to blunt the increasingly blue politics of New York.

The proposal also requires that district maps – redrawn every 10 years based on the census – count all people living in a congressional or state legislative district, regardless of their citizenship status. It would also enshrine in the constitution a provision that a state prison inmate’s address, for the purpose of drawing political districts, is his or her last place of residence, not the correctional facility where they are locked up.

New York Common Cause said the plan makes “common sense” changes to redistricting language. The New York League of Women Voters, though, say the proposal would “disempower” minority party members of the Independent Redistricting Commission as well as minority – Republican – state lawmakers. If, for instance, the Legislature is controlled by one political party, like it is now by Democrats, the commission's redistricting plan could be approved by the Legislature by a simple majority vote of the two houses, instead of the current two-thirds vote required. Also, it would be easier for the Legislature to block map plans that the commission finalizes – a route most Albany observers believe is one of the more likely scenarios by lawmakers in the majority who want to draw their own district lines.