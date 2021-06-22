Voters slow to the polls on primary day in Western New York

It's been a slow and quiet primary day in Western New York.
Even hotly contested primaries for Erie County sheriff were failing to draw crowds to polls. Many polling places were reporting voters numbering in the double digits through the morning and even into mid-afternoon.
At Canisius College’s Richard Winter Student Center, where Mayor Byron Brown voted earlier today, only 81 people, all Democrats, had voted by 2:30 p.m.
He faces challenges from India Walton and Le'Candice Durham.
Voters across Erie County took their first step Tuesday toward hiring a new sheriff, and one citizen said he applies the same process when voting as he does when choosing who to hire for his company.
“You have to review résumés and you have to quickly determine what kind of person you are making a permanent decision on,” said Mark Collett, 53.
The registered Republican said he easily found the information that enabled him to decide among the candidates for sheriff.
“It didn’t take long for me to find out what’s been going on and make up my mind based on what I feel is just and true,” he said.
Collett was part of a stream of morning voters at Nativity of Our Lord School on South Buffalo Street in Orchard Park.
The polling place for five districts recorded the votes of 31 Republicans and seven Democrats by 8:55 a.m.
Orchard Park is one of only two large towns in the county where registered Republican voters (over 8,200) outnumber Democrats (just under 8,000), according to Board of Elections data. The other is Clarence.
Republicans have a rare, if not unprecedented, sheriff’s primary in which to vote, featuring endorsed Republican candidate Karen Healy-Case and John Garcia. The Dems (more used to primaries) feature a contest in which endorsed candidate Brian Gould faces Kimberly Miller-Beaty and Myles Carter.
A Democrat hasn't been elected sheriff since Thomas F. Higgins won a third term in 1993.
Collett lauded election workers, who staffed three tables in the gymnasium at Nativity.
“The election process is important, and I wish people appreciated more that we have a say in what’s going on," he said.
Paula Cahill, 48, who, when asked whether she was a Democrat or a Republican, answered, “I’m a progressive. I’m not just a Democrat, I’m a progressive.”
“The sheriff is a big thing. I think that whole organization needs to be reformed, with a capital ‘R’.”
Cahill said she supports Miller-Beaty.
“I’m going to tell you a story,” Cahill said.
Cahill, who has a farm on which she trains horses, said that several years ago, she hired a young Black man from Buffalo to work on her farm.
“He would get up, come from the city, he would clean stalls, he would feed horses, he became a lovely rider. Now he lives in Georgia on the Florida border, and he rides down there,” Cahill said.
“Almost every time he came to work, he was stopped by the Sheriff’s Department.”
Cahill said the young man was stopped with such regularity that he said he might have to quit.
“He said, ‘They stop me for taillights that aren’t out, they stop me for inspection stickers, they just stop me.’ ” she said.
“So I got in the car with him when he was leaving that day, and I sat in the back seat and sure enough, they’re waiting for him at the crossroads. And I said … why are you harassing my employee?
“I sent him to work for a friend of mine in Clarence, and the same thing happened.
“So this kid said ‘I’m leaving.’ It’s the saddest thing,” Cahill said.
“I’m not against police. I think they do great work. But I just think that there’s a culture that’s become beyond the pale. I think they are no longer capable of dealing with it from the inside.”
At one of Clarence’s largest polling places, Our Lady of Peace Church at 10950 Main St., the Republicans voting were more than double the Democrats. By noon, 59 Republicans and 26 Democrats had voted.
Linda Jackson, 76, said her sheriff vote went to endorsed Republican, Karen Healy-Case, over John Garcia.
“It’s great that there’s a woman in it,” she said. “I’m not a feminist, but I think they’re tough. I’ve worked for both men and women, and women are much tougher bosses.”
Maryann Creenan, 60, said she is mostly a general election voter, but she came out for the Republican primary for sheriff.
“I liked having a choice, and there were a lot of pluses and minuses on both sides,” Creenan said.
“My husband is probably going to vote the other way, so that’s why I’m here,” she smiled.
Inside Amherst’s Clearfield Community Center, signs pointed swimmers to the pool on the left and voters to the polls on the right.
Clearfield’s polling place is home to a town-high seven districts.
A total of 96 Republicans, 93 Democrats and nine Conservatives had voted before 1:30 p.m.
Poll workers said turnout for today’s primary day was significantly better than those in recent memory.
“It’s been very, very steady,” said election inspector Sharon Burke, who has worked the polls for about eight years. “Some primary days, it’s been almost nil.”
Her table was responsible for three districts (46, 48, 54) which totaled 57 Republicans, 52 Democrats and 1 Conservative.
For the other four districts (45, 49, 52 & 53), a total of 41 Democrats, 39 Republicans and one Conservative voted by 1:30 p.m.
That table’s total of 81 was much better than a primary day within the last five years that had an all-day total of 41, according to 15-year poll worker John Kurzeja.
Amherst has the most registered Republicans in Erie County with 24,700. Buffalo has 14,400. Amherst's Democrats total 36,000, which trails only Buffalo’s 106,000.