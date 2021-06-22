Voters slow to the polls on primary day in Western New York

“I’m going to tell you a story,” Cahill said.

Cahill, who has a farm on which she trains horses, said that several years ago, she hired a young Black man from Buffalo to work on her farm.

“He would get up, come from the city, he would clean stalls, he would feed horses, he became a lovely rider. Now he lives in Georgia on the Florida border, and he rides down there,” Cahill said.

“Almost every time he came to work, he was stopped by the Sheriff’s Department.”

Cahill said the young man was stopped with such regularity that he said he might have to quit.

“He said, ‘They stop me for taillights that aren’t out, they stop me for inspection stickers, they just stop me.’ ” she said.

“So I got in the car with him when he was leaving that day, and I sat in the back seat and sure enough, they’re waiting for him at the crossroads. And I said … why are you harassing my employee?

“I sent him to work for a friend of mine in Clarence, and the same thing happened.

“So this kid said ‘I’m leaving.’ It’s the saddest thing,” Cahill said.