Voters cast their last early ballots as candidates search for votes on Tuesday

Helen Duryea first voted in 1952 when Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower was elected president. And she was back voting at Moose Lodge 992 in Hamburg on Sunday afternoon, this time in the governor's race.

"I didn't know if I wanted to stand in a long line on voting day, so I thought I'd come early," the 96-year-old Hamburg resident said, as a slow trickle of voters pulled in and out of the parking lot.

While Duryea was casting her ballot on the last day of early voting, politicians were making their last pitches for votes – and voter turnout.

Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin was in West Seneca on Sunday morning, the first of four get-out-the-vote rallies he held in upstate New York. Meanwhile, Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul campaigned in New York City, ahead of a campaign appearance Sunday evening with President Joe Biden.

In Erie County, 70,077 residents voted during the nine days of early voting, including 8,616 on Sunday. The Erie County Board of Elections reported that it also has received nearly 18,000 absentee ballots. In all, about 14% of the county's eligible voters already have cast their ballots.

"We thought about going on Election Day, but she can't stand in long lines, and there's usually nowhere to sit down. And what if the weather was bad, and she doesn't like to drive in bad weather, so this gives you lots of options," Duryea's daughter, Joanne Yoviene, said. "It's nice to see people of all ages voting, isn't it?"

Duryea said she voted a straight Democratic ticket.

"I really like the things that they're for. I do not like the things that I read in the paper about some of the Republican ideals," she said.

Sheri Green of Hamburg also voted for Democrats, 100%, she said. She voted early at the Moose Lodge for the convenience.

"I just like having the option," she said. "You know how there are some days when the voting day is just like a crazy day for some of us, so fitting it in can sometimes be difficult. So I love having the accessibility of different days, different locations.

It was convenient for Joette Tronolone of West Seneca to vote at the the town Community Center, right after Zeldin's rally ended outside the center. The Erie County Board of Elections supplied an extra voting machine, expecting an influx of voters from the rally.

"I was here and I did it today to support Lee, because it's time for a change," she said, adding she is very confident Zeldin will come out on top. "Usually I vote on election night, but I was here and I thought I might as well because on election night I'm going to be at the Republican campaign headquarters."

Tronolone was one of hundreds who showed up to support Zeldin in his final campaign push. She held up a blue "Back the Blue" flag on the back of a truck during the rally, which featured a number of GOP candidates, including Nick Langworthy, the state Republican chairman who is running for Congress in the 23rd District. Langworthy's Democratic opponent, Max Della Pia, a retired Air Force colonel, was campaigning in Steuben County.

Zeldin urged the hundreds of supporters behind the community center and West Seneca Town Hall to continue supporting candidates through Election Day.

"We do everything that we can, understanding the stakes, knowing that the rest of the country is watching New York this year," He said.

And when supporters started yelling "Lock her up," he favored a different, less inflammatory, line about his opponent: "Pack her up."

Not everyone voted early this year.

Mike Weixlmann of Clarence voted early once, but he wasn't in West Seneca to vote, just to see Zeldin.

"I enjoy voting on Tuesday," he said. "Why? It feels more patriotic. It's Election Day. It just feels like that's the day we should vote."