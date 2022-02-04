Vote to fill Tonawanda Council vacancy splinters city Democrats

A Civil Service manager at Erie County Medical Center was named to fill a vacancy on the Tonawanda Common Council after the city's mayor cast the tie-breaking vote for her appointment.
Council members had deadlocked this week in selecting between the two finalists for the 1st Ward seat. This gave Mayor John White the final say in a process that again exposed divisions among city Democrats after Council President Jenna Koch broke ranks with her party.
Thomas A. Newman, who represented the Council's 1st Ward neighborhood where he had lived nearly all of his life, died Friday from complications from Covid-19. He was also a longtime volunteer firefighter and the city Republican chairman.
White voted for Monica Ljiljanich, a fellow Republican, over Gerald Frizzell, who had run with Democratic support for the seat last fall but lost to GOP incumbent Thomas A. Newman.
"It was not an easy task, and I took it very seriously," White said, adding he was impressed with Ljiljanich's résumé.
Ljiljanich replaces Newman, 53, who died from complications of Covid-19 on Dec. 17, six weeks after winning re-election to a four-year term. It was the first time in 83 years that a Council member died in office, according to the city.
Kerrie Newman had expressed interest in replacing her late husband Thomas A. Newman, who had served as the council's 1st Ward representative and its only Republican member.
Nine people, including Newman's widow, Kerrie, had expressed interest in taking Newman's place. Kerrie Newman later withdrew from consideration after the prospect of her selection prompted a backlash on social media.
Council members interviewed six candidates before voting Tuesday on separate resolutions that proposed appointing Frizzell or Ljiljanich.
The resolutions, which were not included in the agenda available before Tuesday's meeting, both failed to pass 2-2.
Koch and 2nd Ward Councilman Carl Nocera, a Republican, supported Ljiljanich, while 3rd Ward Councilman Sean Rautenstrauch and 4th Ward Councilman David Mileham, both Democrats, supported Frizzell. White broke the tie on Thursday.
Ljiljanich, 51, is a former art teacher who previously worked part-time as a Civil Service specialist for the city. She is not a native of New York, but moved to Tonawanda after meeting her husband, David, who is.
She is a neighbor of Frizzell's and voted for him last November. She described herself as a spectator to city government who decided to try to get more involved.
"I wanted to be a part of the process," she said.
Ljiljanich takes the oath of office Saturday and her appointment runs through Dec. 31. She said she hasn't yet decided whether she will run in the special election in November to fill the remaining three years on Newman's term. She must make a decision in the coming weeks because candidates soon must begin collecting enough signatures to get on the ballot.
The Democrats haven't settled on a candidate yet, Tonawanda Chairwoman Gayle Syposs said, with Frizzell saying he won't make another run.
Democrats are frustrated Koch supported the Republican over Frizzell, Syposs said.
With the mayor's job and four Common Council seats up for election this fall, Republicans are gleefully highlighting the Democratic infighting taking place in the city.
"I'm extremely disappointed in Jenna's decision," Syposs said, adding it wasn't the first time Democrats have questioned "where her loyalties lie."
Koch favored the GOP's White over fellow Democrat Rick Davis in last November's mayoral race. Davis, the incumbent who regularly sparred with Koch, was handily beaten by his Republican challenger.
"I wasn't the reason Mayor Davis lost," Koch said.
Koch said she thought Ljiljanich was the best candidate to fill the vacancy. Party labels, she insisted, didn't factor in her decision.
But for Tonawanda Democrats, Koch's votes were the final straw.
Republicans say with Davis and four Common Council members up for re-election, the Democratic infighting and Davis' polarizing behavior give them a chance to make gains.
At a meeting of city Democrats, the committee overwhelmingly voted no confidence in Koch and asked her to resign from the committee.
Koch did not attend Wednesday's meeting and learned of the vote from a reporter. She said she won't resign, but doesn't know if she'll run for another term on the committee this year.
"I have to do a lot of reflection, apparently," Koch said. "I know the committee's not happy with me."