 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Vote result at Cheektowaga Starbucks now unclear

  • Updated
  • 0
Starbucks unionization

The outcome of the vote at a Starbucks in Cheektowaga is now up in the air. (News file photo)

 Derek Gee
Support this work for $1 a month

The outcome of a union vote at a Starbucks store in Cheektowaga where the union had claimed victory is now up in the air.

The election involves a Starbucks store at Walden Avenue and Anderson Road, near the Walden Galleria. A March 9 vote count by the National Labor Relations Board gave Starbucks Workers United a victory by a tally of 8-7.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

But Starbucks filed an objection, calling for the NLRB to include several ballots excluded from the count. An NLRB official sided with Starbucks, and after a supplemental count, the election is now tied 10-10.

The outcome of the vote could hinge on one ballot – which was challenged by Starbucks  that has not been opened. The NLRB is reviewing whether that ballot should be opened and counted. Under NLRB election rules, if a vote ends in a tie, the union loses the election.

People are also reading…

Prior to the election, the store at Walden and Anderson drew attention when Starbucks closed it for a time and turned it into a training center, before converting the location back to a store.

Aside from the current tie at the Walden/Anderson store, Starbucks Workers United has won elections at five area Starbucks. Workers at a seventh store, on Camp Road in Hamburg, voted against union representation, but Starbucks Workers United has filed an objection.

Matt Glynn

0 Comments

Tags

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Energy road map calls for sweeping changes for WNY homeowners

Energy road map calls for sweeping changes for WNY homeowners

Big changes are looming for how WNY residents heat their homes and operate their appliances. A new statewide energy plan being debated would gradually phase out the use of natural gas in homes and buildings, in favor of greater reliance on electricity.

Watch Now: Related Video

The original Roe v. Wade decision was reportedly also leaked in 1973

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News