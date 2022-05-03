Vote result at Cheektowaga Starbucks now unclear

The outcome of a union vote at a Starbucks store in Cheektowaga where the union had claimed victory is now up in the air.

The election involves a Starbucks store at Walden Avenue and Anderson Road, near the Walden Galleria. A March 9 vote count by the National Labor Relations Board gave Starbucks Workers United a victory by a tally of 8-7.

But Starbucks filed an objection, calling for the NLRB to include several ballots excluded from the count. An NLRB official sided with Starbucks, and after a supplemental count, the election is now tied 10-10.

The outcome of the vote could hinge on one ballot – which was challenged by Starbucks – that has not been opened. The NLRB is reviewing whether that ballot should be opened and counted. Under NLRB election rules, if a vote ends in a tie, the union loses the election.

Prior to the election, the store at Walden and Anderson drew attention when Starbucks closed it for a time and turned it into a training center, before converting the location back to a store.

Aside from the current tie at the Walden/Anderson store, Starbucks Workers United has won elections at five area Starbucks. Workers at a seventh store, on Camp Road in Hamburg, voted against union representation, but Starbucks Workers United has filed an objection.

