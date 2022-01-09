Vote nears on Delta Sonic soap facility bitterly opposed by Amherst neighbors

A proposed Delta Sonic warehouse and soap-blending facility that is fiercely opposed by neighboring homeowners – one called it a "monstrosity" and another deemed it a potential "toxic chemical dump" – faces a key vote at the next Amherst Town Board meeting.
Benderson Development Co., which owns Delta Sonic, has asked the Town Board to change the property's zoning to allow the company to construct the 108,000-square-foot storage and production building on Ridge Lea Road.
Benderson officials say the building would be used for adding colors and scents to soaps employed at Delta Sonic car washes, for manufacturing and storage of machines and parts needed at those sites and for housing paper products and other items for the company's car washes and convenience stores. They say it would not harm the surrounding neighborhood in any way.
Residents of nearby Meyer Road object to increased traffic to and from the facility and fear Delta Sonic will use hazardous chemicals in its operations there, a claim denied by a Benderson lawyer.
They also contend town and company officials have rushed through the approval process with little opportunity for neighbors to weigh in on the project. The Town Board vote, expected Jan. 18, follows a pair of public hearings on the development held in November and December.
"This is an injustice, and just another example of the lack of transparency," Geri DiCosmo, a Meyer Road neighbor, said at the Dec. 20 public hearing.
Benderson has asked the Town Board to amend the town's comprehensive plan to change the zoning on the nearly 15-acre property in the Amherst Commerce Center from commercial mixed-use to an industrial "research and development district."
The property had previously been zoned as R&D until December 2020, when the town reclassified it as part of the mixed-use Boulevard Center District.
Benderson wants to consolidate at one location its warehouse, production and distribution operations that are now scattered around the area.
The site at 4252-4256 Ridge Lea Road already has three buildings in a row, totaling 65,161 square feet, that Benderson would reuse. But the company also wants to build a new 108,000-square-foot warehouse on the southern end that would link to one of the existing buildings.
The property is just north of Meyer Road and just west of where the I-290 meets the I-990. About a dozen homes along Meyer are just to the south, along with the Mel Ott Little League baseball venue and, a short distance away, Sweet Home Middle School and the AMC Maple Ridge 8 theater.
Neighbors object to the scale of the new building, which would be 36 feet high and 600 feet long, and the loss of green space to the building and parking spaces, with DiCosmo blasting the structure as a "monstrosity" and saying Town Board members should be thankful it isn't planned for their backyards.
They say they worry about trucks entering and leaving the site, which would serve Delta Sonic locations in New York, Pennsylvania and Illinois, adding traffic to an already heavily traveled corridor in Amherst.
And they want to know more about what chemicals Delta Sonic would use in blending soap and cleaning agents at the warehouse, saying they fear environmental contamination from harmful chemicals.
"This is an accident waiting to happen," Meyer Road resident Sheila Goldberg said at the Dec. 20 hearing, adding that Amherst would lose its appeal "when you put a toxic chemical dump in the middle of a residential area."
James A. Boglioli, an attorney and executive with Benderson, said Delta Sonic doesn't handle or mix hazardous chemicals at its warehouses and production facilities. He said the operations that would be consolidated into the single Amherst location haven't had previous issues or generated complaints.
"This is not a chemical warehouse," Boglioli said at the December hearing. "It is not a chemical facility. It is a warehouse for a number of items, which we will be using."
The neighbors also criticized what they see as a lack of transparency about the project. They say it's been in the works since January 2020 but they only found out about it shortly before the Nov. 22 Town Board meeting when the initial public hearing was held.
"That's not fair," Goldberg said.
They also complained that the first public hearing was held the Monday before Thanksgiving and the continuation of that hearing was held the Monday before Christmas.
Amherst Supervisor Brian J. Kulpa said the Town Board wants the public's feedback on the project. He said board members extended the hearing over the two meeting dates, and delayed a vote until Jan. 18, to allow for the maximum amount of public engagement.
"The board wants to get it right," Kulpa said Dec. 20.
The Amherst Planning Board already has recommended amending the comprehensive plan to make way for the project.
Kulpa said he wants to see for himself how one of Delta Sonic's existing warehouses functions. And he said he's waiting for a written response from Benderson to some of the questions raised by board members and the public about the project.
Kulpa said he hasn't made up his mind yet on the project and other members didn't tip their hands at the last Town Board meeting.