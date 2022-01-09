Vote nears on Delta Sonic soap facility bitterly opposed by Amherst neighbors

The neighbors also criticized what they see as a lack of transparency about the project. They say it's been in the works since January 2020 but they only found out about it shortly before the Nov. 22 Town Board meeting when the initial public hearing was held.

"That's not fair," Goldberg said.

They also complained that the first public hearing was held the Monday before Thanksgiving and the continuation of that hearing was held the Monday before Christmas.

Amherst Supervisor Brian J. Kulpa said the Town Board wants the public's feedback on the project. He said board members extended the hearing over the two meeting dates, and delayed a vote until Jan. 18, to allow for the maximum amount of public engagement.

"The board wants to get it right," Kulpa said Dec. 20.

The Amherst Planning Board already has recommended amending the comprehensive plan to make way for the project.

Kulpa said he wants to see for himself how one of Delta Sonic's existing warehouses functions. And he said he's waiting for a written response from Benderson to some of the questions raised by board members and the public about the project.