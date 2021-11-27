Volunteers paint crosswalks near spot where boy, 12, was struck and killed

Volunteers on Buffalo's West Side took to the streets to make a point about crosswalks in the city.
The group of six neighbors and members of community organizations striped nine crosswalks and vehicle stop lines at four intersections on Hampshire Street near where a 12-year-old boy was struck and killed Nov. 15 by a pickup truck driver while walking home from school.
Painting those crosswalks is something the city's Department of Public Works has neglected for years, said organizer Elizabeth Meg Williams.
“We can’t wait any longer,” said Williams, who has lived on 14th Street for about five years. “We painted more crosswalks than they had. ”
But city officials said public works crews have been striping crosswalks around schools since July, starting with schools in high-traffic areas, including those where speed cameras were taken down.
“It’s unfortunate that some have chosen to politicize this tragic incident. Our thoughts and prayers remain with the family during this Thanksgiving season,” said city spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge.
On Nov. 20, the volunteers, which included representatives from the Upper 15th Street Block Club, Colored Girls Bike Too and the Neighborhood Kids Initiative, striped the intersections on Hampshire and 14th Street, Albany Street, Normal Avenue and West Avenue, Williams said.
They used a $120 parking lot striping machine borrowed from a local church, $200 in white pavement paint, tape measures, sidewalk chalk, traffic cones, bright yellow vests and “a basic understanding of the Federal Highway Administration’s crosswalk striping standards."
Support Local Journalism
Five days earlier, Marcell "Marty" Yanders was struck on Hampshire, between Normal and Albany, according to family members and neighborhood residents. He was walking to his home a few blocks away on Winter Street, and the driver was headed northeast on Hampshire, they said. Buffalo police said an investigation into the incident is ongoing.
A 12-year-old boy struck by a vehicle Monday afternoon on the city's West Side has died.
Marcell attended Dr. Antonia Pantoja Community School of Academic Excellence on Hampshire, about three blocks from the accident scene.
City officials said workers have striped crosswalks around 43 schools since this summer.
The city set aside $225,000 for striping in the current fiscal year, which runs from July 1 to June 2022. Of that, $150,000 was earmarked for striping around schools, said Michael Finn, commissioner of Public Works, Parks and Streets. The remaining $75,000 would be used for general striping around the rest of the city.
The schools portion of the project is over budget, officials said.
“We have been working since this summer on getting 43 schools complete, which is phase one of that effort, and we ended up at this point spending $180,000 on that effort,” Finn said. “We’ll just make the adjustments with our budget and the rest of the striping in other parts of the city.”
City officials noted that the city’s 311 Call and Resolution Center has no record of receiving calls regarding crosswalks at the intersection of Hampshire and Albany going back more than three years.
Public Works does offer a permit process through which citizens can apply to do crosswalks or other type of road striping.
“We’ve worked with groups and residents on those initiatives in the past,” Finn said. “It’s a check and balance process, so we can make sure that it’s being done properly and safely and also not conflicting with other plans. We wouldn’t have someone go ahead and put down crosswalks if we knew we were going to mill and pave the street, but we do have a process in place to accommodate.”