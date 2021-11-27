Volunteers paint crosswalks near spot where boy, 12, was struck and killed

They used a $120 parking lot striping machine borrowed from a local church, $200 in white pavement paint, tape measures, sidewalk chalk, traffic cones, bright yellow vests and “a basic understanding of the Federal Highway Administration’s crosswalk striping standards."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Five days earlier, Marcell "Marty" Yanders was struck on Hampshire, between Normal and Albany, according to family members and neighborhood residents. He was walking to his home a few blocks away on Winter Street, and the driver was headed northeast on Hampshire, they said. Buffalo police said an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Marcell attended Dr. Antonia Pantoja Community School of Academic Excellence on Hampshire, about three blocks from the accident scene.

City officials said workers have striped crosswalks around 43 schools since this summer.

The city set aside $225,000 for striping in the current fiscal year, which runs from July 1 to June 2022. Of that, $150,000 was earmarked for striping around schools, said Michael Finn, commissioner of Public Works, Parks and Streets. The remaining $75,000 would be used for general striping around the rest of the city.

The schools portion of the project is over budget, officials said.