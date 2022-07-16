Volunteers helping 200 Fillmore homeowners with repairs

Hundreds of volunteers from across the country are gathering in Buffalo this week to provide free home repairs to residents in the Fillmore District.

Eight Days of Hope, a Christian group, focuses on one area of Buffalo each summer, offering help to homeowners.

This year, 200 homeowners in the Fillmore District will get help from the group.

Among the projects to be done: 20 houses will be painted; 15 will get a new porch; 15 will get new windows; and 15 will get new roofs. Other homeowners will get help with carpentry, plumbing, electrical work, landscaping and other jobs.

“The most frequent calls I get in my capacity as a council member are for home repairs like weatherproofing, roof issues and front porch damage, which are expenses many working-class homeowners on the East Side of Buffalo simply cannot afford,” said Common Council Member Mitch Nowakowski, who represents the Fillmore District.

Eight Days of Hope reached out to churches in the Fillmore area, asking for names of homeowners who could use their help, and then held a lottery to determine which of them would be selected.

Hundreds of volunteers from 30 states and Canada are joining 1,000 local volunteers over eight days, through July 23.

“We work with local churches, businesses and local community leaders who have made it easy to do what we do, love and serve families in need,” said Steve Tybor, founder and president of Eight Days of Hope, which is based in Mississippi, with a local office in Buffalo.

Volunteers this week also will paint the pool at Lincoln Park, a 3-acre park off of Broadway, and tackle other enhancements.

Over the course of eight days, Tybor’s group will complete about $1 million in work in the Fillmore area. All of the labor is provided by volunteers. The group will use about $300,000 of materials, he said, which is paid for through local donations.

Eight Days of Hope held its first outreach in Buffalo three years ago, helping 350 families in the University District. Last year, the group helped 240 families in the Masten District.