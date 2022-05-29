Volunteer-run clay court tennis club holding open house

The Buffalo Racquet Club, a tennis club managed and operated by volunteers, will hold an open house from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and from 5 to 8 p.m. June 7 for new members or those who might be interested in joining. New members of any playing level are welcome.
The club, at 111 Twyla Place in the Town of Tonawanda, features six European red clay courts and lights for night play.
For more information, please contact the club at info@buffaloracquetclub.com or stop by the club for a tour the chance to play on the clay.
– News Staff Reports