Volunteer firefighters, American Legion book conventions in Niagara Falls
Old Falls Street stretches three blocks from Niagara Falls State Park to the Seneca Niagara Casino and Hotel.

Three large conventions have been booked for the rebranded Niagara Falls Convention Center.

The state American Legion has made a verbal agreement to bring about 1,500 people to the Old Falls Street building from July 15-18, 2024, according to John H. Percy Jr., president and CEO of Destination Niagara USA.

The American Legion Auxiliary and the Sons of the American Legion also would be part of the gathering.

Percy also said the Firemen's Association of New York State, a group of volunteer firefighters, will convene in the Falls Aug. 8-11, 2023, and Aug. 6-9, 2024, with about 300 people expected to attend each time.

Percy told the board of the USA Niagara Development Corp. this week that one of the attractions for the firefighters was the possibility of displaying fire equipment on Old Falls Street right outside the building formerly known as the Conference Center Niagara Falls.

USA Niagara, a state agency, hired Percy's organization this year to manage the convention center and events on Old Falls Street.

