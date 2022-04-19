 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Volunteer fire companies kick off annual recruitment drive

  • Updated
Fire truck wash

Armor Volunteer Fire Company firefighter and EMT Michael Krupski (left) and Lt. Brandon Miskell wash a fire engine on a sunny morning in Orchard Park on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021.

 Sharon Cantillon / Buffalo News
The Firefighters Association of the State of New York kicked off its 13th annual volunteer firefighter recruitment drive Tuesday with a news conference at the Wendelville Fire Company in Pendleton.

About 460 volunteer fire companies all over the state, including 38 in Erie County and eight in Niagara County, will hold open houses Saturday and Sunday as part of the RecruitNY effort, which also marks the association's 150th anniversary.

“RecruitNY is essential to bolstering membership and keeping fire department numbers at optimal levels for keeping the community safe," said Andrew Pilecki, FASNY director and former Wendelville assistant chief.

“Volunteer firefighters are the backbone of our communities and help keep us safe in many ways other than just putting out fires,” said Jonathan F. Schultz, Niagara County fire coordinator and director of emergency services. “By opening up their firehouses, the public can get a first-hand look at what really goes into being a volunteer firefighter."

