More than 1,700 volunteers assisted 475 families in Buffalo's Lovejoy District with home repairs during a project from July 15 to 22, the Christian organization Eight Days of Hope announced in a news release.

The volunteers, who came from 34 states and two countries, replaced 17 roofs, painted 32 houses and replaced windows on 21 homes, along with additional projects, which included revitalization of Schiller Park, the organization reported. The work was valued at $2.5 million.

The release noted that more than 70 local companies, churches and nonprofit organizations supported the project with in-kind donations, financial aid or by providing volunteers. The effort, the fourth in Buffalo by Eight Days of Hope since 2019, was headquartered at Elim Christian Fellowship Church.

"It's been a blessing and pleasure to welcome Eight Days of Hope into the Lovejoy District," Lovejoy Council Member Bryan Bollman said in the news release. "Seeing the hundreds of volunteers from across the nation come into our city to uplift those most in need is something I’ll be forever thankful for."

For more information about the work done by Eight Days of Hope in Buffalo and nationwide, visit eightdaysofhope.com.