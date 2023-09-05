What can New York State do to help Western New Yorkers age in healthier, more meaningful ways?

Officials with two agencies – the state Department of Health and Office for the Aging – host a pair of gatherings in the region this week in which they invite public input as they create the first New York Master Plan for Aging.

Both town hall-style sessions will provide information about the process of creating the plan, being designed to advance transformative and economically feasible strategies to address issues that almost all experience during their lifetimes.

The effort aims to forge that through more philanthropic, academic, private and local partnerships.

Lincoln Memorial United Methodist Church, at 641 Masten Ave., hosts the first session from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday; the Amherst Center for Senior Services, 370 John James Audubon Parkway, hosts the second from 10 a.m. to noon Friday.

Both are free. Those interested in voicing their thoughts and listening in online or in person can register in the “Community Engagement Sessions” link at ny.gov/programs/new-york-states-master-plan-aging.