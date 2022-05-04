'Voice' semifinalist Cami Clune battling disease, asks for support to pay medical bills

Amherst native Cami Clune made the semifinals of season 19 of NBC’s “The Voice” in 2020 with the support of Western New York reality show voters.

Now she is asking for financial support to help pay for the medical bills to treat a disease that her mother, Patricia, says has silenced “her beautiful voice."

In a news release, Patricia Clune said her daughter, who has performed across Western New York since she was 11 years old, is being treated for dysautonomia, a disorder that “negatively impacts the part of the brain responsible for unconscious bodily functions such as heart rate, blood pressure, breathing, digestion, pain control, sweating, and temperature control.”

Patricia Clune added dysautonomia is commonly a comorbidity of Ehlers Danlos Syndrome (EDS), a chronic illness that Cami discussed during her appearance on “The Voice.”

To deal with medical expenses, organizers have started a Go Fund Me campaign.

The listed goal is to raise $25,000. As of Wednesday, about $3,000 had been raised.

According to her mother, Cami managed EDS well the past few years but her health started declining again about sixth months ago. She said the demands of her newfound fame masked the health issues she was facing.

"They were becoming increasingly difficult, and she was trying to keep them private," she wrote, adding that her daughter's health "has rapidly declined" in recent months.

"At the high point of her life so far, Cami had to put her singing and acting career ... on hold," she wrote. "She couldn't even handle the physical demands of even part time employment. This has been devastating.”

Patricia Clune said Cami has found a therapy, neurofeedback, that is giving her relief but will take months or years of therapy to see more permanent results.

