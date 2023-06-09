VOICE Buffalo will hold a candidates forum for those running for Buffalo Common Council seats in East Side communities.

The forum will be held 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday in the Metropolitan Entertainment Complex, 1670 Main St.

Organizers said the aim of the event was "to foster open dialogue and provide a space to better understand the candidates’ stance on community issues."

Scheduled to attend the forum are candidates from the University, Masten and Ellicott districts who will discuss their visions for how they intend to serve the East Side.

Candidates competing in those districts include those running in the June 27 Democratic primary, as well as independent candidates who will be running in the general election on Nov. 7. Monday's event is being billed by its organizers as a nonpartisan candidates forum.