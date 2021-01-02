Vocal restaurant owner questions timing of liquor license suspension

Restaurateur Paul Santora isn't directly accusing the New York State Liquor Authority of suspending his liquor license on New Year's Eve because of his public role in a lawsuit seeking to reopen indoor dining in Erie County.
But he thinks the action taken midday Thursday by the liquor authority after an inspector found fault with a patio at the Santora's Pizza Pub and Grill, located on Transit Road in Amherst, is awfully suspicious. The lawsuit names Gov. Andrew Cuomo, County Executive Mark Poloncarz and a host of state agencies, including the State Liquor Authority.
"We are part of the lawsuit and I have been very vocal about it," Santora said Saturday. "Is that the reason? I'm not going to state that for a fact, but there is a lot of evidence that suggests I was specifically targeted. I'm not going to accuse anyone of anything, but that is what it looks like."
His restaurant was among two dozen in the Buffalo area that submitted court affidavits this week claiming more than $10 million in financial losses and 856 job cuts since March. They're among the 70 restaurants that are part of a lawsuit in State Supreme Court seeking to reopen indoor dining.
Santora said the restaurant owners are seeking a "fair shake in Western New York." Out of the eight counties, he said, Erie is the only one in the region that's been designated an "Orange Zone" since mid-November. That's meant indoor dining is prohibited and only outdoor dining, takeout and delivery service are allowed as part of the state's "microcluster" approach to stop the spread of Covid-19.
Santora, who owns two other restaurants hard-hit by the pandemic, said he doesn't know what the issues with the patio are. It's well-ventilated with openings on all four sides that meet NY Forward guidelines, he said. Under guidelines in place since June, an "outdoor space" must have at least two open sides for airflow.
Santora estimated he will have lost out on about $30,000 in alcohol sales from the time he was shut down midday on New Year's Eve through Sunday, when the Bills play.
A statement from State Liquor Authority spokesman William Crowley, however, said there were clear violations observed at the restaurant on Tuesday.
"During a routine patrol, SLA investigators found at least 16 patrons eating inside a fully enclosed structure at this business despite state 'Orange Zone' rules prohibiting indoor dining," Crowley said.
The patio was completely enclosed with a metal roof and traps on all sides, providing no cross ventilation, the liquor authority contended.
"This evidence demonstrates that the licensee has violated one or more of the Executive Orders," and that it "creates a serious and continuing risk to the health, safety and welfare of the public," the liquor authority's Summary Order of Suspension said.
The suspension order goes on to say that "it is imperative that emergency action be taken against the immediate and continuing danger resulting from the licensee's conduct."
The order also called for Santora to surrender his liquor license, which he is refusing to do.
Santora insists the lone inspector who visited the restaurant got it wrong.
"I don't understand what the objection is, to be honest with you," Santora said. "I don't have an understanding of it. I think they may have decided to pull our liquor license knowing it will take awhile to get just cause to reopen, and they wanted to put a little hurt on us."
The liquor authority said it's not singling Santora out.
"Any claim that this establishment was targeted by the SLA is baseless – state inspectors have conducted thousands of patrols across the state throughout this global health pandemic," Crowley said.
Sixteen other licenses were also suspended over the past two weeks in New York State for similar reasons, he said.
