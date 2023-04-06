Refugees are overflowing at Vive Shelter, with many no longer able to apply for asylum in Canada because of the sudden, unexpected closure of an unofficial border crossing in northeastern New York State.

The influx came with a change in the agreement between the U.S. and Canada that restricts refugees to file an asylum claim in the first country they reach.

It now includes unofficial border crossings like the one on Roxham Road in Champlain, N.Y., about 20 miles west of the Vermont border.

Many stuck in Buffalo planned to seek asylum in Canada but now need to remain in the U.S. as their asylum cases move through an overwhelmed U.S. immigration system.

As a result, the situation at Vive is dire, with 30 more people housed than its 120-person capacity.

Calls for help have climbed by 400% during the past few weeks, Director Matt Tice said Thursday.

"We are overwhelmed," Tice said. "What we do is far too rare, and the need is far too great."

The influx has worsened since March 25, with the changes in the Safe Third Country Agreement, which now includes unofficial borders like Roxham Road that hadn't been subject to a requirement that restricts refugees to file an asylum claim in the first country they reach.

Jericho Road Community Health Center, which for the past eight years has operated Vive, called on Western New Yorkers and state and federal officials to provide more support and shelter.

"Folks who are fleeing all kinds of injustice and persecution – who are leaving because they have no choice, whether from Congo or Afghanistan or Ukraine, or places like Haiti and Guatemala, Peru – are coming to Buffalo and looking for a safe place, a safe home," said Dr. Myron Glick, CEO and founder of Jericho Road Medical Center, speaking outside Vive, at 50 Wyoming St.

Nearly 40,000 people crossed into Canada from Roxham Road in 2022, according to the Canadian Broadcasting Corp.

As part of the changed pact, Canada has agreed to provide "access to legal pathways" to 15,000 migrants from Latin America and the Caribbean, according to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Canada, at the same time, tightened access into the country for asylum seekers by reducing eligibility rules.

"Previously, you could initiate a refugee claim at a place like Roxham Road and anybody could go to that location," Tice said. "Now someone can apply only if they have that legal status in Canada."

"We want people to know we have a need and want to take care of folks in a good way that honors their humanity," Glick said.

He said all levels of government need to help, because the needs are too great to expect nonprofits to do it alone.

"We need our government to be a part of this solution, and so we're asking for our local, state, and federal government to do their fair share," Glick said.

Jennifer Connor, executive director of Justice for Migrant Families, noted the crisis is happening during the Easter, Ramadan and Passover seasons.

"Our federal government abruptly, and without adequate planning, closed our border," she said. "We are issuing a call for help, for our community to step up and support people whose plans have been abruptly and devastatingly impacted."

"Asylum seekers come to Buffalo not only because we are on the border with the U.S. and Canada, but because of our posture as the 'City of Good Neighbors,' " Tice said. "Over 2,000 people passed through Vive on the way to Canada last year alone. Sadly, with the closure of places like Roxham Road, without any renegotiated alternative support for asylum seekers, we are only going to see more desperation."

Glick said there could be up to $1 billion in funding to help with asylum seekers in the state budget under consideration, but that funding remains to be seen.

Connor said Vive provides in-house legal services, but state money is needed to boost refugees' access to representation.

To help, go to jrchc.org, click on donate and designate your contribution to Vive.