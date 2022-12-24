VIVE issues call for help for 150 asylum seekers struggling without electricity at shelter

Their temporary home is getting cold, the winds are howling outside and they need help.

About 150 asylum seekers from at least 15 countries are stuck without heat or electricity at the VIVE shelter for homeless immigrants in East Buffalo.

“We’re getting close to 24 hours without power there, and the place is getting very cold,” said Dr. Myron Glick, chief executive officer of the Jericho Road Community Health Center, which runs the VIVE facility at 50 Wyoming Ave.

“We have 150 people staying there, including about 60 children and six pregnant women. There are some babies in the building. We have six staffers there whose cellphones are running out of power.”

Glick Saturday morning asked The Buffalo News to help him issue a public plea for someone to help restore power at VIVE.

He said the facility is located near the intersection of Wyoming and East Ferry Street, adding that emergency crews have been unable to get there so far because of storm conditions.

“The county has tried to help us. Scott Biehler is one of our supporters, and he tried to send a crew with a generator, but they couldn’t get close to VIVE,” Glick said. “If someone is going to help us, it would have to be someone with a generator who is already in the area, or possibly someone with a snowmobile.”

Biehler is an auto dealer and philanthropist who runs the Scott Biehler Family Foundation.

Glick said VIVE’s staff would evacuate the residents to a warmer building, “but there’s nowhere to go and no way to get them there.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Anyone who is in a position to help is asked to call Jericho Road representatives at 716-510-0934 or 716-359-6475.

VIVE offers food, lodging and other assistance to people from other countries who are seeking asylum in the United States or Canada.

“We usually have people from 15 or 20 different countries there, people who are fleeing from horrible situations in their home counties,” Glick said. “These are people who have been toughened by what they have been through so far, but most of them have never seen a snowstorm anything like this.”

He said VIVE is stocked with food and blankets, but temperatures in the building are around 50 degrees and getting colder by the minute.

Glick said the storm has been difficult for not-for-profit organizations like Jericho Road that provide health services to people in poverty.

“Many of our patients live in old, drafty homes. They cannot get emergency medical services because of the storm and cannot get to us,” Glick said. “This is a very dangerous situation for Buffalo.”

Glick said he spent much of Friday night on the phone with a woman on the West Side whose sister has been in labor since Friday morning.

“I’ve been advising her sister on how to handle things. We now have two doctors from Jericho Road who were able to get to the home,” Glick said shortly before 11 a.m. Saturday. “She’s not had the baby yet.”

He said he hopes the arrival of National Guard personnel – ordered by Gov. Kathy Hochul – will help.

“I was not here for the Blizzard of ’77, but I’ve been in Buffalo for more than 30 years,” Glick said. “I’ve never seen a storm this bad.”