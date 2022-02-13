 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Visitor tries to take drugs into Attica Correctional Facility
  • Updated
A Long Island resident found out that the Attica Correctional Facility is probably one of the places you don't want to visit while carrying drugs.

Jasi B. Isaac-Dent, 21, of Copiague, was arrested at the prison Saturday and charged with, among other things, criminal possession of a controlled substance and introducing contraband into a prison, according to the New York State Police.

Troopers out of the Warsaw barracks said they got a call from the prison about a visitor attempting to bring in contraband, and they arrested Isaac-Dent around 5:51 p.m. After arraignment in the town of Attica, Isaac-Dent was released and is slated to return to court April 4. 

 News Staff 

