Visiting to resume Wednesday, with restrictions, in Catholic Health hospitals
Visiting to resume Wednesday, with restrictions, in Catholic Health hospitals

Hospital patients in the Catholic Health system can have visitors again starting Wednesday, but with limitations.

Visitors will be allowed from 2 to 6 p.m. daily at Kenmore Mercy Hospital, Mercy Hospital of Buffalo, Mount St. Mary’s Hospital in Lewiston and Sisters of Charity Hospital, Main Street Campus, healthcare system officials said in press release Monday.

Only one visitor will be allowed at a time. All visitors must wear a face mask, undergo health screening and clean their hands as they arrive and when they leave a patient’s room.

Off limits to visitors are Sisters Hospital, St. Joseph Campus, in Cheektowaga; the St. Joseph Post-Acute Center in Orchard Park and all Catholic Health nursing homes.

Virtual visits are available for Covid-19 patients. Exceptions may be made for patients with special needs and for end-of-life visits.

Due to screening and registration, visitors may face delays, officials noted. Visitors can shorten their wait by completing an online form before they arrive, which is  available at chsbuffalo.org/visitor-guidelines.

Reporter

Dale Anderson

