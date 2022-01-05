Visiting restrictions leave patients at state's psychiatric centers in 'isolation'

The two women spoke on the condition that the patient would not be named by The News. They said the patient does not want it known in the community that he is undergoing mental health treatment.

Visits from family and friends play a huge role in the treatment of psychiatric patients, according to local patient advocates.

“Covid has had an enormous impact on our society’s mental health, and the restrictions that our psychiatric inpatient settings are facing make it difficult for everyone,” said Melinda DuBois, executive director of the Mental Health Advocates of Western New York. “These facilities are trying their best to provide the care and treatment needed for those living in their facilities, and these restrictions make it harder for the families, the staff, and most of all, the person requiring the treatment.”

DuBois said she and others in her organization have heard from a number of family members of psychiatric patients who have expressed frustration with the visitation situation.