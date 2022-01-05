Visiting restrictions leave patients at state's psychiatric centers in 'isolation'

Since March 2020, 1,617 patients and 2,785 employees at New York State’s 24 psychiatric centers have been infected with the Covid-19 virus. During that time, 53 of those patients and 12 state employees have died of the virus.
According to the state Office of Mental Health, those infected with Covid-19 included a total of 58 patients and 122 employees from two state facilities in Buffalo – the Buffalo Psychiatric Center and the Western New York Children’s Psychiatric Center.
With those numbers in mind, state officials say they are carefully limiting visits from parents, spouses and other loved ones to psychiatric patients in Buffalo and across the state.
For the patients and their families, the lack of human interaction has been painful.
“Oh God, visitors are important,” said Bill Sutherland, a former patient who spent 20 years in state mental health facilities before his release from the Buffalo Psychiatric Center last February. “The pandemic has been terrible for patients. You need special permission for each visit, and there are a lot of restrictions you need to work through to get it approved.”
In Sutherland’s view, it shouldn’t be any harder to visit a psychiatric patient “than it is to visit a regular hospital patient or someone who is in prison.” He said he has spoken to some of his former fellow patients who rarely get visitors because of the restrictions.
State officials are trying to balance the need for safety with the wishes of family members who miss having frequent visits with patients, James Plastiras, spokesman for the state Office of Mental Health, said on Sunday.
“The infection control measures ... have helped us protect our employees and the 11,367 patients served in our psychiatric centers since March of 2020,” Plastiras said on Sunday. “Our visitation guidelines allow visitation for any patient when visitation is critical to the patient's health and well-being or is part of their treatment plan.”
According to visitation guidelines for the state psychiatric centers, visitors must have proof of their vaccination status or proof of a negative Covid-19 test. Plastiras said the precautions are based on recommendations from the state Health Department and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Some restrictions have been put on visits at hospitals and state prisons due to the recent alarming rise in Covid-19 infections.
State prisons currently allow prisoners to have visits from people who show up during visiting hours with proof of being fully vaccinated or proof of a negative Covid-19 test within 48 hours of the visit. Visiting rooms are limited to half-capacity to allow social distancing.
Erie County Medical Center announced last week that it was temporarily suspending visits to patients unless the visits were medically necessary, or patients were facing end-of-life circumstances.
On Sunday, two Buffalo area women who have a close relative in the Buffalo Psychiatric Center told The News they are not allowed to visit without getting permission in advance from the staff.
“The staff at Buffalo Psychiatric is helpful and respectful. ... They’re as accommodating as they can be with the regulations they have from the state, but it usually takes at least a week to get an answer when we request a visit,” said one of the women, Angela Stranahan. “You cannot just show up and ask to visit.”
“I haven’t seen him since August, and I miss him,” said the other woman, Diane Cameron. She added that Stranahan and another relative were permitted to visit the patient in December.
“We all understand that Covid is dangerous and there is a need for reasonable caution. But with the Covid numbers so high in Erie County, you have to jump through so many hoops to arrange a visit,” Cameron said.
Visits last an hour and no physical contact is allowed, Cameron said.
"These restrictions have been in effect for a long time, since before vaccines were available," Stranahan said.
The two women spoke on the condition that the patient would not be named by The News. They said the patient does not want it known in the community that he is undergoing mental health treatment.
Visits from family and friends play a huge role in the treatment of psychiatric patients, according to local patient advocates.
“Covid has had an enormous impact on our society’s mental health, and the restrictions that our psychiatric inpatient settings are facing make it difficult for everyone,” said Melinda DuBois, executive director of the Mental Health Advocates of Western New York. “These facilities are trying their best to provide the care and treatment needed for those living in their facilities, and these restrictions make it harder for the families, the staff, and most of all, the person requiring the treatment.”
DuBois said she and others in her organization have heard from a number of family members of psychiatric patients who have expressed frustration with the visitation situation.
“Having the support of a loved one face to face is extremely important to recovery. The isolation that everyone has experienced that has lasted almost two years has contributed greatly to the rise in mental health concerns,” said Stacie Dziwulski, child and family support director for the agency. “Limited hours and numbers of visitors only adds to the stress and anxiety of the patients and their families.”
State Sen. Samra Brouk, chair of the Senate Committee on Mental Health, told The News she is aware of the concerns about visitation and is working on the issue with the Office of Mental Health.
The large number of Omicron Covid-19 infections throughout the state has made the issue more challenging, she said.
According to Plastiras, the steps taken by the state include required vaccinations for employees, unless an employee has an approved reason for avoiding vaccines; regular testing and masking for patients and employees; and expanded use of telehealth services and virtual visits.
There are currently 4,172 patients in the 24 state psychiatric centers, including 229 at the Buffalo center on Forest Avenue and 18 at the children's facility in Buffalo.
As of Monday, the state said there were 501 employees and 177 patients statewide with active Covid cases.
Sutherland, the former psychiatric center patient, said he understands why the state tries to protect patients and employees from Covid-19.
“But believe me, when you are in a psych center, it can be a very dark place,” he said. “I don’t know if I could have made it through those 20 years without all the visits I had with my dad. You need to be with people who love you and care about you. You need hugs.”