Anastasiia Horova spent the last two weeks of her freshman year at D’Youville University talking herself into going home to Ukraine for the summer.

She hadn’t seen her father in more than a year – since two days after Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, when her parents sent her to stay with her older sister in Germany. She had seen her mom just once since then, on a visit to Germany for the winter holidays. She dearly missed her home, her parents and her dog, Fanta.

By mid-May, she had her plans for a visit mapped out. Fly from Buffalo to Boston, then to Reykjavik Airport in Iceland. Spend 18 hours awaiting a flight to Budapest, then a nine-hour layover there before her flight to Berlin. From there, it would be just a couple hours by train to her sister Elizabeth.

Elizabeth had just bought a new car and agreed to drive the old car 20 hours to their hometown of Kryvyi Rih in Southeast Ukraine, to bring Anastasiia to their parents, before donating that car to the Ukrainian military.

But the war blocked the last leg of her journey.

Horova made it to Germany as Ukraine began stepping up its counteroffensive only 80 miles south of Kryvyi Rih. In mid-June, Russia launched a massive missile strike on residential buildings in the city, killing at least 11 people and injuring many more. The bombing also destroyed a dam of the thermal power plant serving the region, and the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant that Russia is occupying and threatening to bomb is only 130 miles away from Horova’s home.

“With the ongoing counteroffensive, things have become more dangerous than ever before,” Horova wrote in an email to The Buffalo News.

New normal: sirens, outages and fear

Horova is among 11 Ukrainian students who arrived in Buffalo in the fall to attend college away from the dangers of war. D’Youville responded to the Russian invasion by sponsoring them with full tuition, room and board and work-study jobs for their full four years.

The Buffalo News is following two of the students, Horova and Yaroslav Malynych, through their first year at D’Youville. Malynych turned 18 in January and risks being drafted to fight in the war if he returns to Ukraine. He and another male classmate in the same situation, Maksym “Max” Poplavsky, are spending the summer in Buffalo. So is one of their female classmates whose hometown is occupied by Russia.

Those who did go back to Ukraine were greeted by the new normal of air raid sirens, power outages and the fear their families have lived with while they were away at school, Horova said.

“What adds to my worry is hearing about other Ukrainians who have returned to Ukraine from D’Youville,” she wrote. “They’re feeling scared and desperate to go back to the U.S. as soon as possible … One of them has already left Ukraine and returned to the U.S. because she is too scared to stay there.”

Because Ukrainians complete their primary education in 11 years, the D’Youville cohort all arrived here at age 17. Horova, the youngest, turns 18 on July 29.

Coming to D’Youville has allowed the students to escape the war, attend a U.S. university for free, learn English and safely experience campus life. But being 5,000 miles from their homes and loved ones in danger is a weight they carry.

‘It’s obviously not good’

Malynych, a chemistry major, is from Lviv, in Western Ukraine, which is far from the front lines and has been spared the worst of the Russian attacks – until this week. On Friday, a Russian missile hit an apartment building in the city, killing seven people and injuring 36, according to Reuters.

“My family is completely fine,” he said Friday. “But it’s obviously not good.”

Malynych was able to visit his family in Lviv over the winter break, until his 18th birthday on Jan. 14. Now, he can’t go back until the war is over. He FaceTimes them every day.

“If Ukraine will be open for next summer, I will go then,” he said. “If not, I might go to Europe to meet my parents.”

Like all 11 in his cohort, he did well in his first year at D’Youville. He found his chemistry and math classes “easy.” His two summer goals were getting an internship and his driver’s license. Though he failed his first driver’s test, he and Poplavsky, a biology major, both got unpaid internships at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center.

“It’s not like a real job, because we are not getting paid,” Malynych said. “But we are getting exposure, and it will be on my record. But I am living off my parents for now.”

Malynych wants to specialize in liquid chromatography, a technique used in analytical chemistry to identify compounds in a mixture. He and Poplavsky are assisting and observing research led by oncologist Dr. Nataliya Buxbaum, whose lab is developing a noninvasive method for diagnosing graft-versus-host disease in transplant patients.

Learning to cook on a budget

When D’Youville closed its residence and dining halls for the summer, Malynych and Poplavsky were moved into a campus apartment far bigger than their dorm rooms. “It’s so much nicer,” Malynych said.

On weekdays, they walk the 1.7 miles to and from Roswell together. They also have to prepare their own meals, which for Malynych means learning to cook and trying to eat healthy on a budget.

Between the end of classes and their internships, Poplavsky and a friend from Ireland, Oisin O’Donnell, flew to “Cali” to see San Francisco and visit O’Donnell’s relatives in Lake Tahoe.

“It’s a beautiful place,” he said.

They also experienced Lake Tahoe’s stature as the black bear capital of California. After a two-hour hike to a lake and an afternoon of swimming, Malynych, the most experienced hiker, suggested a “shortcut” back to the rental car. “It was hell,” he said, but the three finally emerged “all scratched up” after walking through heavy brush onto the trail – an asphalt road. Shortly after, a park guard told them to be careful because a “mama bear” was about 300 yards away.

Nightmare scenario

Horova had a more difficult school year. She found her nursing classes challenging and worries next year will be harder. She’s berating herself for earning “only a 3.8 or 3.9 average” this year.

“I wanted a 4.0,” she said. “I got A’s and B’s in high school, and my parents never paid attention to my grades. I don’t know why I am this kind of a person now.”

She said she’s grateful that D’Youville proved to be a good school. She earned a teaching assistantship for the fall, she made a large friend group and enjoyed running for the women’s track and cross-country teams.

She hoped to spend her summer with hometown friends and family in Kryvyi Rih. She planned to ask her high school volleyball and rock-climbing coaches to join their teams, practicing her favorite sports and helping her parents with their dog kennel business.

A few days before she left, she had a nightmare.

“I dreamed I was home in my room, playing with my dog and everything’s all right, I’m with my family – and then the Russians decide to invade my city,” she said. “And I don’t know what to do. I was so scared in that moment. And then I woke up. And I didn’t know if I want to go home anymore.”

She went anyway, but had to settle for her mom visiting her and Elizabeth in Germany for a few days. She still hopes she may be able to get to Kryvyi Rih for “a week, maybe more” in August. Elizabeth “found another way to transport the car” and said she’d likely be too busy at work to go with her.

“Also, she said she wouldn’t go even if she had enough time, because it’s too dangerous,” Horova wrote. “So if I go, I’ll go on my own.”

That is if she can talk herself into it by summer’s end.