Visit by Trump-aligned roadshow at Batavia church spurs protests

A high-profile event featuring pro-Trump, anti-vaccine speakers that kicks off Friday at a church in Genesee County is running into the same fierce opposition that drove the tour out of its scheduled stop in Rochester.

The ReAwaken America Tour features speakers who traffic in debunked beliefs and falsehoods about the 2020 election and Covid-19, including former Trump National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, presidential progeny Eric Trump and Republican operative Roger Stone.

The national tour was set to stop in Rochester on Friday and Saturday, but word of the visit spurred pushback earlier this summer and drove the host venue to pull the plug on the appearance.

Organizers then moved the tour stop to the Cornerstone Church in the Town of Batavia. This generated similar objections from church leaders and progressive groups there and prompted the state attorney general to send a letter to tour organizers raising her own concerns about the event.

Opponents have held several protests in Batavia and more are planned during the two-day event. They say they're primarily concerned about language used by tour participants that, they believe, caters to white supremacists and conspiracy theorists and splits the public along political or religious lines.

"You don't need that kind of division in our community," said the Rev. Roula Alkhouri, pastor of Batavia First Presbyterian Church, who has helped organize opposition to the tour stop among local church leaders.

The protests have not swayed Cornerstone Pastor Paul Doyle, who didn't respond to requests for comment.

ReAwaken America organizer Clay Clark, an Oklahoma businessman, said he has gotten used to the controversy that has dogged the tour from its inception. He expects up to 3,500 attendees at the Batavia stop and, with extensive security in place, he said he's not worried about any problems during the event itself.

"I'm only afraid of God and that's it," Clark said.

Clark, with Flynn's support, launched the ReAwaken America Tour in April 2021. It offered a platform, rooted in conservative Christianity, to promote objections to the Covid-19 vaccine, masking requirements and other measures intended to ease the spread of the coronavirus as well as to boost baseless claims about election fraud in the 2020 presidential race.

After leaving the Trump administration, Flynn in 2017 pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his contacts with the Russian government and, later, encouraged Trump to declare martial law following the 2020 election. Stone was found guilty of obstructing a congressional investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. Trump pardoned both men before he left office.

Other ReAwaken America Tour speakers include: Gene Ho, Trump's former campaign photographer, who has embraced the false QAnon conspiracy theory that the world is run by a ring of Democratic politicians who worship Satan and traffic children for sex; and Dr. Rashid Buttar, identified as one of the leading doctors who spread misinformation about Covid-19, who has called the virus a "planned operation" and predicted most people who received the vaccine will be dead by 2025.

The tour has held 17 stops since spring 2021. The stop scheduled for Friday and Saturday at the Main Street Armory in Rochester was the first in the Northeast.

The booking stirred up strong objections from Rochester community leaders in May, with an online petition urging the armory to cancel the event receiving more than 2,000 signatures.

Clark said he wasn't surprised by Donaldson's decision.

“Every event we do, every tour location we do, normally requires we book three to five venues. ‘Cause usually the venues will cancel if there’s any type of pressure from local media, activists, et cetera,” he said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The tour ended up shifting 35 miles west, to the Cornerstone Church in Batavia, where it also received a frigid welcome.

Alkhouri said she heard about the tour from a fellow pastor in Rochester after the visit was rescheduled from that city to Batavia.

She said she circulated a statement of opposition that was signed by 19 religious leaders and she and a couple of other pastors met with Doyle, Cornerstone's pastor, a week and a half ago.

The meeting was civil but no one's mind was changed, according to another attendee, the Rev. Jim Morasco, pastor of the Morganville United Church of Christ, who said he believes the organizers "twist" the true meaning of Christianity.

"It's just the opposite of what I believe Christianity, or any religion should be about," he said. "If anything it should ... bring people together. So, I didn't like the message that they were sending, or espousing."

Morasco and Alkhouri, who have attended anti-tour protests held in Batavia in recent weeks, said the language used by organizers and speakers could encourage future acts of domestic terrorism – even if the speakers at the tour stop don't directly use racist or violent rhetoric.

Alkhouri pointed to the May 14 hate-fueled attack at a Tops Market, where 10 Black people were massacred, carried out by a man authorities have described as a white supremacist.

"They may not say it, like, oh, you know, 'Go kill people,' " she said. "But what happens is people get radicalized – that's the concern that we have."

Similarly, in a letter to Flynn and Clark sent last week through the Cornerstone church, Attorney General Letitia James highlighted speakers' past "regular allusions to white nationalist ideals connected to the 'great replacement theory,' " – a conspiracy theory embraced by the Tops shooter – and warned that any outbreaks of violence or civil-rights violations would be investigated and prosecuted.

Doyle told local media outlets that he has a right to host the event and he felt James was harassing him.

“It’s intimidation right from our government,” Doyle told Rochester's News 10.

Clark denied any racist motivation for the event.

Asked about the great replacement theory specifically, Clark said, "That is not a belief that I have. I've never used those words."

On Friday and Saturday, Clark said, the event will have a heavy presence of private security in and around the church in the Town of Batavia.

Genesee County Sheriff's deputies and state police also will be in the area, said road patrol Chief Deputy Brian Frieday.

Frieday said he spoke to his counterparts in other communities that have hosted the tour and they didn't report experiencing any serious problems.

Local and out-of-town religious leaders on Friday will hold a news conference outside the First Baptist Church, in the City of Batavia about 2½ miles from the tour stop.

And local socialists are planning a teach-in to highlight the harm caused by an event that promotes, in their eyes, fascist views.

“We have a very diverse community," said Gregory Lebens-Higgins, a member of the Genesee County chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America. "I think we do have an obligation to show people in Buffalo, in Rochester, that this ReAwaken America Tour does not represent the people of Batavia and Genesee County.”