A report released Tuesday addresses previously unanswered questions regarding the look, environmental impact, time frame and cost of a project that aims to re-create a portion of the Frederick Law Olmsted-designed tree-lined Humboldt Parkway. The parkway would be built on a deck above a tunnel covering a section of the Kensington Expressway.

The new information is contained in the Draft Design Report produced by the State Department of Transportation and the Federal Highway Administration. Details for the Kensington Expressway, also known as Route 33, will be shared at two public meetings later this month.

The project seeks to reconnect neighborhoods severed by the highway that created an east-west divide when it was built in the 1950s and 1960s, a period when Black residents moved into the area in large numbers and white residents left.

The $921.8 million project calls for 11 acres of green space above a tunnel that extends from Dodge Street, near Martin Luther King Jr. Park from the south, to Sidney Street to the north, a distance of four-fifths of a mile.

The project limits extend further, from Best Street to the south to approximately Northland Avenue to the north.

'A game-changer': Street, sidewalk improvements pitched for Kensington Expressway project A 9-mile radius of 25 streets would be redone, bordered by High and Genesee streets to the south, Northland Avenue to the north, Wohlers Avenue and Johnson Street to the west and Fillmore Avenue to the east.

Construction is expected to start in 2024 and take three to four years, the report said.

Among report highlights:

• There will be four rows of trees across the median, similar to the historic parkway design. Similarly, tree plantings will be along the outside of the parkway, between the parking lane and sidewalk.

• A minimum of 3 feet of soil depth will allow mature trees to grow up to 50 feet high. Tree types will be determined with community input from a list of options, state transportation department officials said.

• A wall surface used internationally will absorb pollutants inside the tunnel, with a maintenance schedule to ensure the walls are washed often to remove what is captured. An analysis determined the air quality will be substantially improved, with the expectation that increased use of electric vehicles, not factored into the study, will make those results even better, officials said.

• Testing showed the tunnel will reduce noise along the transportation corridor.

"We are now one step closer to breaking ground on the Kensington Expressway project to correct one of the most damaging planning injustices of the 20th century and help reunite communities in East Buffalo," said Gov. Kathy Hochul, who announced the project in January 2022.

The report said deteriorating concrete retaining walls on both sides of the highway would be replaced. So will bridge structures over Route 33 at East Ferry, East Utica, Northampton and Dodge streets, with the cover over the tunnel reconnecting the streets at grade level.

Best Street would also undergo changes. The signalized intersection, with Route 33 ramps, would be replaced by a roundabout, with a second between Best and Herman streets and West Parade Avenue. The bridge at Best would be replaced with a wider structure to accommodate the roundabouts.

The project doesn't call for the displacement of any residences, businesses or community facilities. Traffic on the Kensington would also be unaffected by the proposed changes.

Local street improvements adjacent to the highway and parkway are part of the project to improve vehicle, pedestrian and bicycle mobility. A 9-mile radius of 25 streets, previously announced, would be redone, bordered by High and Genesee streets to the south, Northland Avenue to the north, Wohlers Avenue and Johnson Street to the west and Fillmore Avenue to the east.

Hochul encouraged people to attend the public meetings, which will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4:30 to 8 p.m. on Sept. 27 at the Buffalo Museum of Science, 1020 Humboldt Parkway.

"Community engagement is key to making this project a success, and I encourage all community members and stakeholders to review this assessment and offer feedback so we work toward a final project that reconnects neighborhoods, enhances safety and mobility, and improves the quality of life in East Buffalo."