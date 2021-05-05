Virtual meeting on Bethlehem Steel cleanup set for May 18

A virtual public meeting to review progress on and answer questions about cleanup efforts at the former Bethlehem Steel site in Lackawanna is set to be held from 6 to 8 p.m. May 18.

The event will be hosted by state Department of Environmental Conservation and the state Department of Health, which made the announcement Tuesday.

“The rebirth of the former site of Bethlehem Steel is moving forward and when complete, will give access to this section of Lake Erie’s waterfront for the first time in more than a century,” DEC Regional Director Chad Staniszewski said in a statement.

“Public involvement in deciding how the site should be redeveloped and re-opened for public use is critical and will help ensure that this site’s rebirth promotes recreational use and strengthens the local economy," Staniszewski added.

For instructions on how to participate in the virtual meeting, visit: www.BethlehemSteelCleanup.com or call (833) 578-2019.

Public comments will be accepted until June 18.

