Virginia Street ramp to southbound I-190 to close May 1 and 2

The Virginia Street on-ramp to the southbound I-190 in Buffalo will be closed from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both May 1 and May 2 to allow for completion of bridge work, the State Department of Transportation announced.

Motorists are advised to plan accordingly and take other routes. Work may be delayed in the event of inclement weather, according to state transportation officials.

Motorists are reminded to move over a lane, if safely possible, or to slow down significantly whenever encountering roadside vehicles displaying red, white, blue, amber or green lights, including maintenance and construction vehicles in work zones.

Motorists are urged to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. Convictions for two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver license.

