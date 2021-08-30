Virginia man gets 4 years for assaults in bodega

A Virginia man was sentenced to four years in prison and two years of post-release supervision after prosecutors said he attacked two people following an incident in a Buffalo bodega.

Carlos Cherry, 41, was convicted following a two-day trial on July 23 of second- and third-degree assault. Police said around 4 p.m. March 2, 2020, Cherry entered a store on William Street near Michigan Avenue and tried to buy a beer. When the clerk told Cherry that the amount of money he provided wasn't enough, Cherry became irate. Before leaving, he punched a woman in the face, knocking her to the ground and causing her to lose a tooth.