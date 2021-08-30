 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Virginia man gets 4 years for assaults in bodega
0 comments

Virginia man gets 4 years for assaults in bodega

Support this work for $1 a month
gavel (copy)

A Virginia man was sentenced to four years in prison and two years of post-release supervision after prosecutors said he attacked two people following an incident in a Buffalo bodega.

Carlos Cherry, 41, was convicted following a two-day trial on July 23 of second- and third-degree assault. Police said around 4 p.m. March 2, 2020, Cherry entered a store on William Street near Michigan Avenue and tried to buy a beer. When the clerk told Cherry that the amount of money he provided wasn't enough, Cherry became irate. Before leaving, he punched a woman in the face, knocking her to the ground and causing her to lose a tooth. 

Outside the store, Cherry then attacked a 14-year-old boy who'd just gotten off of a bus on his way home from school. A punch broke the boy's jaw in two places, requiring surgery.

0 comments

Tags

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News