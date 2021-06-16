Vintage World War II aircraft will be on view in Niagara Falls

The government intended to sell the plane to France, but Adolf Hitler canceled that plan by conquering France before the plane could be shipped. The Pentagon sold it to the British instead.

"Diamond Lil" was involved in a training accident when being flown by a Royal Air Force crew that came to the U.S., Robitaille said. The damaged plane was converted to a transport after being repaired and never did get to Europe. But the B-24 has been airworthy for 80 years.

The B-29 was manufactured in the spring of 1945, but the war ended before "Fifi" could reach the battle zone. Other B-29s were used to drop the atomic bombs, and that would have been Fifi's assignment if there had been a war with the Soviet Union.

"It was used to train crews to drop atomic bombs during the Cold War," Robitaille said.

"Fifi" has been touring since 1974.

“We are proud to host an event that honors military aviation history, a subject of great pride for all of us here in Western New York," said Helen Tederous, spokeswoman for the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority, which owns the Falls airport.

Rides and admission tickets for the show can be booked online at airpowertour.org.

Admission is $20 for those who want to look at the planes or go inside their cockpits. The charge is $10 for ages 11 to 17; kids under 10 can attend for free. The display runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. The bomber rides occur during morning hours from July 3-5.

