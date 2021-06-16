Vintage World War II aircraft will be on view in Niagara Falls

A national tour of genuine World War II-vintage military aircraft, including a bomber of the same type as the one that dropped the atomic bombs on Japan, will stop in Niagara Falls for the Independence Day weekend.
And those who are interested enough to pay between $249 and $1,695 can fly in them.
The Commemorative Air Force, based in Fort Worth, Tex., will exhibit five planes at Niagara Falls International Airport from June 30 through July 5.
The planes include two bombers, a B-29 Superfortress called "Fifi" and a B-24 Liberator called "Diamond Lil." Only two examples of each model are still flying anywhere in the world.
Also scheduled are a T-6 Texan and a PT-13 Stearman, both of which were small training planes, and a P-51 Mustang fighter, which will arrive in Niagara Falls on July 2.
Niagara Falls is one of about 25 stops on this year's tour.
"We try to visit places we haven't been before," said Jacques Robitaille, spokesman for the Commemorative Air Force.
"They are World War II-vintage aircraft. They're not replicas; they're the real deal," Robitaille added.
About 18,000 B-24s were manufactured during the war, and "Diamond Lil" was the 24th plane off the Detroit assembly line, Robitaille said.
The government intended to sell the plane to France, but Adolf Hitler canceled that plan by conquering France before the plane could be shipped. The Pentagon sold it to the British instead.
"Diamond Lil" was involved in a training accident when being flown by a Royal Air Force crew that came to the U.S., Robitaille said. The damaged plane was converted to a transport after being repaired and never did get to Europe. But the B-24 has been airworthy for 80 years.
The B-29 was manufactured in the spring of 1945, but the war ended before "Fifi" could reach the battle zone. Other B-29s were used to drop the atomic bombs, and that would have been Fifi's assignment if there had been a war with the Soviet Union.
"It was used to train crews to drop atomic bombs during the Cold War," Robitaille said.
"Fifi" has been touring since 1974.
“We are proud to host an event that honors military aviation history, a subject of great pride for all of us here in Western New York," said Helen Tederous, spokeswoman for the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority, which owns the Falls airport.
Rides and admission tickets for the show can be booked online at airpowertour.org.
Admission is $20 for those who want to look at the planes or go inside their cockpits. The charge is $10 for ages 11 to 17; kids under 10 can attend for free. The display runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. The bomber rides occur during morning hours from July 3-5.