Vintage carousel opens at Canalside: 'Rarely does one come out of storage like this'

"I couldn't believe it, except I read it about six times," Ashton said. "I couldn't believe I would have the opportunity to ride the carousel again at a time in my life that is coming to an end, so to speak. It's almost like a bookend."

Assemblyman Sean Ryan stepped forward next with $600,000 in state funds toward the restoration of the wooden animals and machinery.

But Ryan's offer came with a stipulation: To ensure access in a city where more than 40% of the city's youngsters live in poverty, rides could cost no more than $1.

'Jewel on the top'

The state came on board in 2016 when Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced a $1.2 million matching grant. The carousel, Cuomo said, "should be the jewel on the top of the Canalside crown."

Differences over siting, scale and funding, as well as complications in transferring the city-owned land to a state agency, had to be overcome between Buffalo Heritage Carousel and Erie Canal Harbor Development Corp. before the waterfront agency approved the carousel in 2019 with a 40-year, rent-free lease.

Bozer is overjoyed that her dream came true.