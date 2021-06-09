Vince Anello dies; Ex-Niagara Falls mayor remained popular, even after downfall

"He and I, the last several years, developed a closer relationship," Restaino said. "While we didn't always agree – we agreed, many times, to disagree – I always knew he loved the city. He had great hopes for its improvement. Whether you were a fan or not a fan, Vince had the City of Niagara Falls right in the center of his focus, always."

His daughter posted on Facebook that Mr. Anello had begun writing his autobiography, and included an excerpt about her father's departure from his hometown of Ciaculli, a suburb of Palermo, Sicily, at age 10.

“The day we left Palermo, it was a beautiful afternoon," Mr. Anello wrote. "As we were leaving the dock, Palermo people were waving to each other, many with handkerchiefs in their hand that they would use to wipe tears from their eyes.

" 'Non ti scordare di me!' 'Don’t forget about me!' ” was yelled back and forth.

"I think my mother knew right then that she was leaving her family, never to see them again. I didn’t notice my mother ever crying except when she left her father’s embrace," Mr. Anello wrote.

In Niagara Falls, Mr. Anello attended 39th Street School, Gaskill Middle School and Trott Vocational High School. He became a U.S. citizen Sept. 8, 1966, and learned the trade of a master electrician.