Village of Barker got by fine without cops, so it decided to make that permanent

A scandal this spring led to the firing of one of the Village of Barker's six part-time police officers, followed quickly by the suspension of police department operations and the resignation of the chief.
That didn't seem to have any impact on the quality of life in the village of about 550 people, Mayor Aaron S. Nellist said Tuesday.
That's why, when the Village Board voted unanimously Monday to abolish the police department, there were few dissenting voices.
"We did have some departures in the force and we've had three months since then for the board and the general public alike to see what impact that had," Nellist said. "They noticed that without having them, not a whole lot changed."
The Barker Police Department budget was $26,750 for the fiscal year that ended May 31. The department produced two arrests and two traffic tickets in the preceding 12 months, according to reports posted on the village website.
In his final monthly report, Chief Timothy P. Braughler Sr. reported that in March, he worked 27.5 hours and the other five officers totaled 29 hours on duty.
Braughler also is a senior parole officer in the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, where he has worked for 21 years. He was paid $9,000 a year as police chief. He had held that post since 2017, one year after being hired as a police officer in Barker.
Braughler could not be reached Tuesday. He now lives in eastern New York, according to his attorney, Edward P. Perlman.
Perlman said Braughler, who resigned effective June 1, was interested in a part-time police job in the Capital District.
"Tim was trying to manage a police force while spending most of his time in the Capital District with his full-time duties with the Department of Parole. He had other opportunities closer to where he resides," Perlman said. "He was not disciplined. Tim was neither requested nor forced to resign."
At Braughler's request, Nellist wrote a letter stating the chief never was suspended.
Support Local Journalism
The letter said Braughler "was on paid administrative leave while an internal investigation into policies and procedures was conducted. This review was undertaken when an officer under Chief Braughler had a series of procedural discrepancies that was uncovered by the mayor and the Village Board.”
That was a reference to Officer Anthony Bartucca, whom Nellist fired March 23.
The termination letter, obtained by The Buffalo News, accused Bartucca of "violations of village policies and other acts of misconduct."
The charges were "ordering departmental patches, etc., without prior approval; retaining official village Tahoe upon your personal property after being ordered to return the same; falsifying time sheets showing hours worked; failure to report to the Niagara County Sheriff Dispatch when shifts begin and end."
Nellist said the patch vendor told the village that the purchase was under $2,000, but part of it was charged to the village.
Bartucca, a Cheektowaga resident, could not be reached for comment.
Before Nellist suspended the department in April, Village Board minutes show no discussion of abolishing the police. The 2021-22 budget, adopted April 5, included a police budget only $400 less than the 2020-21 version.
But by June 14, trustee Aaron Davis introduced a law to abolish the department.
"The cost of maintaining a police department has become more than the village can afford due to high increases in insurance coverage, cost of personnel and equipment, training, and other related expenses," the law said.
It went on to say part-time policing was "not in the best interests of the citizenry"; decried the risk of "police-related litigation" that might exceed the village's insurance coverage; and noted "duplication of coverage, with the other police forces bearing responsibility to provide police protection to the village."
The surrounding Town of Somerset has seven part-time officers who patrol four to six hours a day, Supervisor Jeffrey M. Dewart said.
"They would go through the village when they were out," Dewart said.
Niagara County deputies and State Police also are available. Between them and Somerset police, "We will ensure that calls are covered in the village," Sheriff Michael J. Filicetti said.
The law allows a permissive referendum, meaning that if 10% of the village's registered voters sign a petition, a public vote on abolishing the police would be held. Davis said he's heard of no one planning to circulate such a petition.