Village of Barker got by fine without cops, so it decided to make that permanent

A scandal this spring led to the firing of one of the Village of Barker's six part-time police officers, followed quickly by the suspension of police department operations and the resignation of the chief.

That didn't seem to have any impact on the quality of life in the village of about 550 people, Mayor Aaron S. Nellist said Tuesday.

That's why, when the Village Board voted unanimously Monday to abolish the police department, there were few dissenting voices.

"We did have some departures in the force and we've had three months since then for the board and the general public alike to see what impact that had," Nellist said. "They noticed that without having them, not a whole lot changed."

The Barker Police Department budget was $26,750 for the fiscal year that ended May 31. The department produced two arrests and two traffic tickets in the preceding 12 months, according to reports posted on the village website.

In his final monthly report, Chief Timothy P. Braughler Sr. reported that in March, he worked 27.5 hours and the other five officers totaled 29 hours on duty.