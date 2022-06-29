Village acquiring Fisher-Price land for senior housing in East Aurora

Fisher-Price has agreed to sell the Village of East Aurora 35 acres of land that will be used to develop reasonably-priced homes for seniors, Village Administrator Cathryn C. Thomas reported.

The land, which is vacant, consists of two adjacent parcels on the northern border in the wester part of the village, facing Girard Avenue and Bowen Road, Thomas said.

The village will use $1.4 million from savings to pay for the land, Thomas noted. In addition to the housing, plans call for preservation of green space.

“So many residents have commented to me over the years that a key thing lacking in the village is reasonably-priced housing for seniors,” said Mayor Peter Mercurio. “Our senior citizens who have lived in the village for decades and love the community end up moving out of the village to other areas because there is nowhere for them to go when they need to downsize.”

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.