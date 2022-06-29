 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, The Buffalo News is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Erie County Fair

Village acquiring Fisher-Price land for senior housing in East Aurora

  • Updated
  • 0
Fisher-Price (copy)

Adrianne Kina walks her dogs Cricket and Mochi (Red vest) past larger than life toys on lawn at Fisher-Price on Girard Street in East Aurora, Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021.

 John Hickey / Buffalo News
Support this work for $1 a month

Fisher-Price has agreed to sell the Village of East Aurora 35 acres of land that will be used to develop reasonably-priced homes for seniors, Village Administrator Cathryn C. Thomas reported.

The land, which is vacant, consists of two adjacent parcels on the northern border in the wester part of the village, facing Girard Avenue and Bowen Road, Thomas said.

The village will use $1.4 million from savings to pay for the land, Thomas noted. In addition to the housing, plans call for preservation of green space.

“So many residents have commented to me over the years that a key thing lacking in the village is reasonably-priced housing for seniors,” said Mayor Peter Mercurio. “Our senior citizens who have lived in the village for decades and love the community end up moving out of the village to other areas because there is nowhere for them to go when they need to downsize.”

0 Comments

Tags

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Eden supervisor wins primary against incumbent in Erie County clerk's race

Eden supervisor wins primary against incumbent in Erie County clerk's race

Endorsed Democrat Melissa Hartman, the supervisor for the Town of Eden, handily won the Democratic primary race for Erie County clerk against five-year incumbent Michael "Mickey" Kearns. The two will face off again in the general election. While Hartman has now secured the Democratic Party line, Kearns still carries both the Republican and Conservative party lines. 

Watch Now: Related Video

More than 2.2 million people in the U.S. live without running water and basic indoor plumbing

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News