Vigil remembers Kenmore man who was fatally shot Monday night in Delaware Park

A Kenmore man who was killed Monday on a basketball court on the Parkside Avenue side of Delaware Park was remembered Tuesday as a talented basketball player who was loyal with the heart of a lion during a vigil in Mang Park in Kenmore.
About 100 people, many carrying bunches of blue and white balloons, showed up for the vigil held in honor of 26-year-old Joel Northrup, who left behind two sons and a pregnant girlfriend, Tatiana, according Pastor James Giles of Peacemakers.
"These things usually take place immediately following a homicide in the City of Buffalo, or surrounding areas. We come out to bring people together to offer memorials that may not want to go to church. So we do it in the community. It's been a tradition in this community, unfortunately," said Giles.
While it is a less formal approach, he said there is a method to the vigils.
"Ideally, we want to minister to people that are grieving in this situation," Giles said.
He said that while he did not personally know Northrup, he was well acquainted with his reputation, because Northrup played ball with some youngsters he mentors.
"So he was well-known in the community," Giles said.
Giles said Northup had a reputation for always being positive.
“He was just a good representative of what we try to do with young people,” he said.
“There was no group he ran with. He wasn’t a gangbanger. He was just a good ball player,” he added.
When Giles offered those assembled for the vigil an opportunity to share their remembrances of Northrup, a few spoke, including Craig Elston of Buffalo, who said he had known Northrup for 10 years.
"That kid was love, man," Elston told the crowd.
"I was a friend of his uncle, Danny. When Joel was coming up, he used to watch me and Danny play," he later told a Buffalo News reporter.
"We used to play in different tournaments, me and Danny, and Joel used to always be there, cheering on Danny. Then me and Joel started playing together," said Elston.
He said he and Joel Northrup were in a few championships together, winning a three-on-three tournament.
Northrup "was real competitive, high-spirited. He supported anybody that was a part of his team. He never turned his back on nobody that was a part of his unit," Elston said.
"He was solid that way. He was one of them people that would take his shirt off, even if it was brand new, and give it to somebody that needed it," Elston added.