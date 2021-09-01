Vigil remembers Kenmore man who was fatally shot Monday night in Delaware Park

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

“He was just a good representative of what we try to do with young people,” he said.

“There was no group he ran with. He wasn’t a gangbanger. He was just a good ball player,” he added.

When Giles offered those assembled for the vigil an opportunity to share their remembrances of Northrup, a few spoke, including Craig Elston of Buffalo, who said he had known Northrup for 10 years.

"That kid was love, man," Elston told the crowd.

"I was a friend of his uncle, Danny. When Joel was coming up, he used to watch me and Danny play," he later told a Buffalo News reporter.

"We used to play in different tournaments, me and Danny, and Joel used to always be there, cheering on Danny. Then me and Joel started playing together," said Elston.

He said he and Joel Northrup were in a few championships together, winning a three-on-three tournament.

Northrup "was real competitive, high-spirited. He supported anybody that was a part of his team. He never turned his back on nobody that was a part of his unit," Elston said.