Vietnam Veterans fund Veterans Day meals for homebound veterans

About 85 Niagara County veterans who receive food from the county's Home-Delivered Meals program will have a special surprise for Veterans Day.

Thursday's meals are being funded by a $660 donation from Chapter 268 of the Vietnam Veterans of America.

The money was presented to the county Office for the Aging and Veterans Service Agency Monday.

"Even though our name says Vietnam Veterans, we're there for all veterans," said Gordie Bellinger of Chapter 268.

A personalized letter announcing the gift will be included with the food.

Normally, home-delivered meal recipients are asked to make a voluntary donation, but that won't be required of the veterans Thursday, Aging Director Darlene S. DiCarlo said.

She said the demand for home-delivered food "has really ramped up" since the Covid-19 pandemic began.

