Video shows police officer screaming 'Why?' after shooting man who ran at them with a knife

0:26 Police release names of man shot on Hertel Avenue, officers who shot him Buffalo police identified the man shot and wounded by officers Monday morning on Hertel Avenue as Dominique Thomas, 30, of Buffalo. Police officials also released the names of the two officers who fired the shots: Phillip Edwards and Michael Ramos.

"Are you OK?" the officer repeats.

"No, I'm not," the voice at the top of the stairs says.

"OK, so what happened?" a different police officer asks.

"How can we make you OK?" the first officer says.

Ramos walks over directly to the foot of the stairs next to Edwards, who quietly says: "He's got a knife in his pocket, just so you know."

Thomas can be seen at the landing, half a story up the stairs. He's wearing dark sweat pants and sneakers. His face has been blurred in the video.

"You got a knife in your pocket? Yup. Put that down," a voice that appears to be that of Ramos says.

Thomas pulls the knife out of his right pants pocket, holds it with two hands and then holds it near his side with his left hand.

"Put that down," an officer says.

"Yo, put that down, big dog," another says.

"Let's got outside," one officer says and they quickly begin heading out toward the main entrance of the building.