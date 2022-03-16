Video shows police officer screaming 'Why?' after shooting man who ran at them with a knife

Warning: Graphic content. Includes scenes of violence and profanity
Buffalo police on Wednesday released a 3 minute 44 second video from a body-worn cameras of one of the police officers who shot a man armed with a knife who was having a mental health crisis early Monday morning.
The video is graphic and includes the shooting, as well as some profanity.
The footage is from body cam worn by Officer Michael Ramos, who has been an officer for two years. In the video, voices can be heard, but it is not clear who is saying what.
He and Officer Phillip Edwards, on the force for seven years, have both been put on paid administrative leave as investigations are conducted into the incident.
"The cops retreated three times," said the attorney for the Buffalo PBA who is representing the two officers who shot at the man early Monday on Hertel Avenue. They are now on administrative leave as the incident is investigated.
The man who was shot, Dominique Thomas, 30, of Buffalo remains hospitalized at Erie County Medical Center.
The video clip begins as two police officers are seen at the bottom of a set of stairs in a multi-unit dwelling at 1945 Hertel Ave.
The officers are standing with their arms down and looking up the stairs.
"What can we do for you?" a police officer says calmly. "Are you OK?"
"Huh?" a voice is heard saying softly.
"Are you OK?" the officer repeats.
"No, I'm not," the voice at the top of the stairs says.
"OK, so what happened?" a different police officer asks.
"How can we make you OK?" the first officer says.
Ramos walks over directly to the foot of the stairs next to Edwards, who quietly says: "He's got a knife in his pocket, just so you know."
Police were called to 1945 Hertel, near Shoshone St., about 4:36 a.m., according to archived police radio transmissions.
Thomas can be seen at the landing, half a story up the stairs. He's wearing dark sweat pants and sneakers. His face has been blurred in the video.
"You got a knife in your pocket? Yup. Put that down," a voice that appears to be that of Ramos says.
Thomas pulls the knife out of his right pants pocket, holds it with two hands and then holds it near his side with his left hand.
"Put that down," an officer says.
"Yo, put that down, big dog," another says.
"Let's got outside," one officer says and they quickly begin heading out toward the main entrance of the building.
The video shows four officers outside the building. They walk down a snow-covered walkway away from the building and continue to tell Thomas to "put the knife down." Radio transmissions about the unfolding incident can be heard.
Thomas follows them outside. No one is running or yelling.
"Put it down," several officers can be heard saying repeatedly.
"There ain't no reason for it," one says.
Thomas, standing in front of the closed door of the building, lifts the knife up with his hand for a moment and then lowers it to his side.
"Put it down," they continue to urge.
Thomas continues to walk toward the officers.
"We can help you with whatever you're going through. It ain't even no big deal," an officer says.
"Come on buddy," one officer says.
"Let us help you," Ramos can be heard saying. "... What's going on? If there's something we can talk about, let's talk about it. Put the knife down. Let's talk."
Thomas takes a few quick steps toward the officers who have now backed away, down a set of steps and on the sidewalk. Ramos' arms can be seen outstretched, holding his gun.
"Move, move," officers say to each other as they back away on to the street. Patrol cars are parked outside. The lights are not on. Ramos' video shows a second officer holding a gun toward Thomas.
"Stop!" the officers are now saying much more firmly.
"You do not want this," one officer says.
"Put it down!" they continue to yell. "Talk to us."
Thomas walks toward them into the street, holding the knife at his side.
"No, we don't want to do that," an officer says.
"Put it down!" Ramos says.
An officer with a flashlight can be seen moving into the street.
"Someone put a light down," Ramos says.
Thomas walks a few steps and stops just as he gets to the street and then he suddenly runs forward.
Ramos can be seen firing multiple shots. Other shots can be heard as well. At least 10 shots can be heard. Thomas falls. The knife falls from his hand.
"Shots fired," Ramos says into his radio.
Yelling can be heard.
The lights and sirens of a patrol car approach and one of the officers runs toward it. "Slow car! Slow car!" he yells. The car comes to a stop.
"Why?" Edwards screams. "Why, man? What the (expletive) ... Damn! Why?"
An officer orders Ramos into the back of a car. Someone can be heard saying something about the knife.
Edwards takes his ski hat off and slams the back of a patrol car with it.
"Calm down, bud," one officer says.
"Get in the car," an officer says to Ramos and Edwards.
