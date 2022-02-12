Victor N. Farley, former Erie County GOP chairman, dies at 89

Victor N. Farley, who supremely reigned over the Erie County Republican Party throughout the 1980s, died Friday in Buffalo General Medical Center where he had been a patient for several days. He was 89, and friends said he had suffered a stroke earlier in the week.

A New York City native, Farley oversaw a long list of GOP victories such as election of Edward J. Rutkowski as county executive and a majority in the County Legislature. But he also presided over a string of defeats late in his tenure, leading to his resignation in 1990 after 11 years at the party helm.

Farley was a well-known attorney who served as a counsel to the Republican Senate majority in Albany for many years. And he remained a force in local and state politics well beyond his days as chairman by those who recognized him as an accomplished strategist and tactician.

"He had a brilliant mind, was a great strategist, and had a broad vision," said Robert E. Davis of Amherst, another former county chairman who once worked with Farley as a staffer in the Republican Senate.

Funeral plans are incomplete. A full obituary will appear later.

