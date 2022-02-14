Victor N. Farley, 89, longtime GOP chairman and Albany insider

Aug. 24, 1932 – Feb. 11, 2022

Sybyl Quan on Monday was discussing the life of her father, Victor N. Farley, and recalled that school was never easy for the New York City kid who would later become Erie County Republican chairman.

"But the more difficult the challenge, the harder he worked at it," she said of the man also destined for an accomplished legal career. "It was always like figuring out a puzzle."

Indeed, Mr. Farley seemed to manage just about any challenge during a long career as not only the powerful head of upstate New York's largest Republican organization, but also as a leading behind-the-scenes figure in the State Senate on some of day's most pressing issues.

"He was, without question, the leading county chairman in upstate New York and a guy who did so many things in the Legislature," recalled former State Sen. Dale M. Volker, R-Depew, who served 38 years in Albany. "Sometimes when it looked like things for Buffalo were about to collapse, he was the one who picked up the cause."

Mr. Farley, 89, died Friday in Buffalo General Medical Center after suffering a stroke earlier in the week.