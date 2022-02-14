Victor N. Farley, 89, longtime GOP chairman and Albany insider

Aug. 24, 1932 – Feb. 11, 2022
Sybyl Quan on Monday was discussing the life of her father, Victor N. Farley, and recalled that school was never easy for the New York City kid who would later become Erie County Republican chairman.
"But the more difficult the challenge, the harder he worked at it," she said of the man also destined for an accomplished legal career. "It was always like figuring out a puzzle."
Indeed, Mr. Farley seemed to manage just about any challenge during a long career as not only the powerful head of upstate New York's largest Republican organization, but also as a leading behind-the-scenes figure in the State Senate on some of day's most pressing issues.
"He was, without question, the leading county chairman in upstate New York and a guy who did so many things in the Legislature," recalled former State Sen. Dale M. Volker, R-Depew, who served 38 years in Albany. "Sometimes when it looked like things for Buffalo were about to collapse, he was the one who picked up the cause."
Mr. Farley, 89, died Friday in Buffalo General Medical Center after suffering a stroke earlier in the week.
Contemporaries recall him as a "presence" who always retained his New York City accent and dominated a room upon arrival. He oozed the authority of an old-time urban power broker, and from his Hotel Statler offices put his stamp on the GOP throughout the county and state.
"He was a pragmatic guy who knew the things he could do and what was a waste of his time, and there was no doubt he knew his business," observed retired Appellate Division Justice Salvatore R. Martoche. "He was a strategist who knew every twist and turn of every district."
Over the past few days, many compared him to his Democratic counterpart – Joseph F. Crangle – who died in 2021.
"He and Crangle were never joined at the hip philosophically," Martoche added. "But they enjoyed each other because they spoke the same language."
Born in Manhattan, he graduated from Power Memorial High School, earned a bachelor's degree in social science from Fordham University, a law degree from St. John's University Law School, and a master's in law from New York University Law School. He became an expert in tax law while working for various firms in New York, and eventually was closely associated with efforts of Gov. Hugh L. Carey and the Legislature to resolve the city's financial crisis in the 1970s.
In 1965, he joined the Moot and Sprague firm in Buffalo and became immersed in Buffalo politics at a time when his GOP was losing its dominance of the local scene. He was elected chairman in 1978 and dominated the party for the next 11 years in a tenure surpassed only by Edwin F. Jaeckle from 1935-1948.
"He knew if he wasn't strategic about it, the Republican Party would soon be extinct in Western New York," Martoche recalled. "He got cross-endorsements for judges and others and was able to keep things afloat for a long time."
Mr. Farley engineered the appointment and two elections of Edward J. Rutkowski as county executive beginning in 1979, and endorsed the late Buffalo Mayor James D. Griffin (a Democrat often friendly with the Republican Party) for several offices. His Republicans enjoyed a majority in the County Legislature, elected one of their own as district attorney and surrogate judge and continued to emerge as an authority in the State Capitol on major legislation – especially regarding Western New York.
Mr. Farley engineered a major coup in 1979 when the County Legislature was deadlocked 10-10, and Democrat Stanley A. Zagora organized with the GOP to form a majority. In return, Zagora was elected Legislature chairman and later became personnel commissioner in the Rutkowski administration.
But he also found himself constantly battling with more independent members of the party hierarchy, including County Comptroller Alfreda W. Slominski, Assemblywoman Carol A. Siwek and Elections Commissioner Philp D. Smolinski. With Rutkowski's defeat by Democrat Dennis T. Gorski in 1987, his time at the Republican helm began to wind down and he resigned in 1990.
Still, Mr. Farley remained a major presence in New York politics, surviving various GOP leadership changes in the Senate and continuing as an influential member of the majority's legal staff. He held various posts, including as commissioner on the Erie County Water Authority, eventually became an Albany lobbyist and received several awards from community organizations.
His name again entered the headlines in an uninvited way when the deck of his Eden home suddenly collapsed while hosting a party in 1986, resulting in injuries and lawsuits.
George Borrelli, retired political reporter for The Buffalo News, may have summed up Mr. Farley's career best upon his 1990 retirement as chairman by noting he rejected many stereotypes.
"He's not a gregarious, back-slapping politician who enjoys spending a lot of time drinking beer at the corner tavern or making the rounds of ward and town committee meetings," Borrelli wrote. "He's intelligent, pragmatic, a skilled tactician, a lawyer who specializes in tax law, a history buff and an avid reader.
" 'We won more than we lost,' observed Farley. He did – and in a Democratic stronghold."
Besides his daughter, Mr. Farley is survived by his wife, the former Linda Beck; a son, Gareth; two step-daughters, Kerry Donnelly and Erin Pritchard; a step-son, Raleigh Smith; nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.