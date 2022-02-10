Victim of Niagara Falls hotel room slaying identified

The man killed in a room in a Niagara Falls hotel Tuesday has been identified as Timothy R. Weymer, 56, of Cheektowaga.

Niagara County Assistant District Attorney Doreen M. Hoffmann confirmed the victim's identity Thursday and also confirmed that he was stabbed to death.

Gilbert Cruz, 34, of the Town of Niagara, was charged with second-degree murder in connection with the slaying at the Quality Inn on Niagara Falls Boulevard.

Cruz, a registered Level 3 sex offender because of past sex crime convictions in Buffalo, was arrested about 3:15 a.m. Wednesday after his car crashed at the northern end of the Niagara Scenic Parkway in Youngstown.

He had led local police on a high-speed chase topping 100 mph after a Lewiston patrolman spotted his Chevrolet Impala on Witmer Road near Niagara University.

Cruz was remanded to the Niagara County Jail without bail at an arraignment conducted by Judge Rebecca Town, a Buffalo judge assigned to Niagara Falls City Court this year. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Monday.

