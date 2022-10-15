Victim in UB fatal stabbing was student at Buffalo State

A SUNY Buffalo State student was fatally stabbed Friday evening in a parking lot at the University at Buffalo's North Campus in Amherst, UB officials and police said.

The victim was identified as Tyler Lewis, 19, of Baldwin, which is on Long Island.

UB officials said the stabbing "was a targeted act of violence" and said in a statement there is no ongoing danger to the university community. Initial accounts provided by witnesses indicate this incident likely stemmed from a physical altercation between several individuals who most likely knew each other, UB police said Saturday.

Shortly after 7:30 p.m. Friday, university police received a report of a male suffering from a chest wound near the Moody Terrace roadway in the Ellicott Complex.

The victim was transported to ECMC where he was pronounced dead.

Campus police said they are searching for a "person of interest" who likely has substantial facial injuries and was in the area at the time of the stabbing.

The person was seen leaving the area driving a black four-door sedan, police said.

He was described as "a white male, between 19 and 22 years of age, light brown hair, medium build, and approximately 5’5” to 5’9” in height. Subject was wearing a mustard-colored shirt that was covered in blood. The subject had several cuts on his face, including a large diagonal laceration across his forehead," police said.

UB Police Chief Chris Bartolomei said in a statement: “To be clear, this does not appear to be a random act of violence, but rather a targeted incident between known individuals.”

UB President Satish Tripathi echoed the statements, calling the stabbing a "horrible act of violence."

"I want to reassure our campus community that University Police believe there is no residual danger to campus from this incident," Tripathi said in an email to the UB community.

He urged anyone "impacted" by the incident to consider contacting UB Counseling Services at 716-645-2720, Crisis Services of Erie County's 24-hour hotline at 716-834-3131 or to text: “GOT5” to 741-741.

Authorities asked anyone with information about the incident or the person of interest to contact University Police immediately at 716-645-2222.