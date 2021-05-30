Vicki Ross stepping down as leader of WNY Peace Center

At that time, the Peace Center was involved in drawing awareness to anti-Muslim sentiment. In 2016, as Donald Trump became a contender in the presidential campaign, protests were planned against him. Ross organized workshops on nonviolent direct action to teach people how to protest peacefully and how to de-escalate tensions.

After Trump's election, numerous marches and protests took place in Buffalo, and Ross always made sure to be there to lend her organization's support for peaceful protest. She's been excited to see the power of protest, but knows it's not enough.

"It's vital and is vitally important, and I will just say necessary but not sufficient. There are so many things that are needed for change. So big rallies in the street are one of them, but also working behind the scenes, also electing people who will actually not ignore the wishes of their constituents – all of those things, they're all important pieces," Ross said.

EmEl was born in Buffalo, but her early childhood was spent in Kansas City where her parents were part of a tight-knit Baptist community. She returned to Buffalo and went to various schools before going to Buffalo Academy for Visual and Performing Arts where she had an experience that taught her the importance of standing up for your beliefs.