Vicki Ross stepping down as leader of WNY Peace Center

For the last six years, Vicki Ross, the executive director of the WNY Peace Center, has been a familiar figure and calming force at protests in the Buffalo area.
A true believer in the power of peaceful protest, she has helped organize some of the largest demonstrations in the Buffalo area, including women's marches that drew thousands of people to Niagara Square.
Now, Ross is stepping down from the leadership role and a new executive director has been named – Deidra EmEl, a longtime Buffalo community organizer, urban farmer and doula. EmEl's role officially begins June 1, but the two women have been working collaboratively for the last couple of months making the transition.
"Deidra really has the vision, the experience, the grace and dignity," Ross said as the women sat down for an interview last week outside the Network of Religious Communities building on Delaware Avenue.
Ross came to Buffalo in 2008 to help take care of her ailing mother. She had been a social worker, employed as a mobile therapist in northeastern Pennsylvania. Deeply devoted to the anti-war movement, she had been considering going to Iraq to be a human shield, she said. She asked around Buffalo's peace activists and learned about the Women in Black, silent protesters who stand at Bidwell Parkway and Elmwood Avenue on Saturdays to protest war and other injustices. Through them, she learned about the WNY Peace Center and eventually came to work for the organization. She became executive director in 2015.
At that time, the Peace Center was involved in drawing awareness to anti-Muslim sentiment. In 2016, as Donald Trump became a contender in the presidential campaign, protests were planned against him. Ross organized workshops on nonviolent direct action to teach people how to protest peacefully and how to de-escalate tensions.
After Trump's election, numerous marches and protests took place in Buffalo, and Ross always made sure to be there to lend her organization's support for peaceful protest. She's been excited to see the power of protest, but knows it's not enough.
"It's vital and is vitally important, and I will just say necessary but not sufficient. There are so many things that are needed for change. So big rallies in the street are one of them, but also working behind the scenes, also electing people who will actually not ignore the wishes of their constituents – all of those things, they're all important pieces," Ross said.
Support Local Journalism
EmEl was born in Buffalo, but her early childhood was spent in Kansas City where her parents were part of a tight-knit Baptist community. She returned to Buffalo and went to various schools before going to Buffalo Academy for Visual and Performing Arts where she had an experience that taught her the importance of standing up for your beliefs.
"I was suspended for wearing a head wrap in school because I wasn't Muslim. It wasn't religious, and I made it a point that it's not religious, it's cultural. The women in my life that I look up to in my life, in history, all wore their hair wrapped," EmEl recalled.
Her suspension lasted weeks but in the meantime, she learned she had support from her fellow students and many teachers and staff.
She wondered aloud to her guidance counselor whether her insistence on being allowed to wrap her hair was worth the struggle or whether she should relent.
"'No, you're gonna go see this through,'" EmEl recalled the counselor telling her. "So that really taught me that sometimes you're not fighting just for yourself. You really are fighting for a lot of people."
After interning with Massachusetts Avenue Project, she became the food ventures coordinator and helped local residents start food-related businesses. She also became involved with the Peace Center through its Economic Justice Task Force.
EmEl said as the new director of the Peace Center she hopes to carry on Ross' work but also learn from the community about what direction to take.
"We have some new needs and I want to be able to survey the community and see what some of those are," EmEl said.
Maki Becker