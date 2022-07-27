 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Veterans in crisis can call 988

Veterans in crisis can call 988

Veterans who want to access the Veterans Crisis Line can dial 988, and then press 1.

988 is the new three-digit dialing code for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The suicide and crisis hotline is available 24 hours a day.

“During a crisis, every second counts,” said Veterans Administration Secretary Denis McDonough. “This new, shorter number makes it easier for veterans and those who care about them to reach lifesaving support without having to be enrolled in VA benefits or health care.” 

In response to the National Suicide Hotline Designation Act designating the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, the VA made it more user friendly to access the Veterans Crisis Line.

The Veterans Crisis Line links to more than 500 suicide prevention coordinators across the VA health care system.

While Dial 988 then Press 1 is a new option for contacting the Veterans Crisis Line, the original number, 1-800-273-8255 and press 1, remains available, and veterans can continue to reach out via chat at VeteransCrisisLine.net/Chat or by texting 838255.

